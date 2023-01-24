After coming off a Saturday loss to Bowling Green, the McCracken County Mustangs hosted the visiting University Heights Blazers at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena on Monday night. The Mustangs ended UHA’s six-game winning streak with a 76-62, adding win No. 18 to the season.
In the last contest between the two programs, the Mustangs brought home a 58-46 victory from Hopkinsville, with senior Ian Hart leading McCracken County in scoring. However, in the Monday night contest, the Mustangs were still without Hart and junior Connor Miller but did not miss a step in going 2-0 against the Blazers this season.
Although the Blazers scored first, taking a 3-0 lead with assistance from senior Lemar Northington. However, McCracken County went on a 4-0 run with seniors Carson Purvis and Jack Bradley at the helm. Scoring for McCracken County remained between Purvis and Bradley until fellow senior Jack McCune added to the quota, making it 15-7.
With the Mustangs offensively sound, the team took a 23-17 lead as the first quarter ended. The scoring continued for the Stangs as McCune kicked off the second quarter after two minutes of play, pushing the lead to 25-17 with UHA’s foul trouble looming.
Within the first three minutes of the second quarter, University Heights had collected six fouls, allowing McCune to take a trip to the free throw line after a field goal. Foul trouble caused UHA to call timeout as the Mustangs were on a 5-0 run in the quarter.
McCracken County senior Jonathan Venable earned a foul but was injured during the process, visiting with the Mustangs athletic trainer as McCune took the free throws, going 2-for-2 to make it 30-17. Freshman Jackson Klope added to the lead with a field goal before UHA scored their first basket in the quarter with a field goal by junior Gavin Grubbs. Bradley moved it to 35-19 before another timeout by UHA.
Seconds after the two teams returned to the court from the timeout, Klope added to his night to make it 37-19. Venable returned as the Blazers went on a 5-0 run against the Mustangs in the second quarter but were outscored 20-11 by McCracken County as Purvis and Venable moved the Stang lead to 43-28 heading into halftime.
During the third quarter, UHA fell to emotions and foul trouble. As Bradley was fouled, Northington pushed senior Jordan Bridges, which allowed McCracken County to add to the lead with a technical. However, Bradley made his shot before Purvis took the technical shots for the Mustangs, going 1-for-2 to make it 51-35.
With another foul, the Blazers had five fouls within the first three minutes before a collision near the McCracken County bench added to the tension on the court. As Klope took a trip to the free throw line, there were 12 fouls in the quarter between the two teams. Junior Grayson Parish also went to the line on a foul by UHA but managed to collect four fouls himself in the quarter.
By the end of the third quarter, McCracken County led 61-42 over the visiting Blazers. The fourth quarter favored University Heights, outscoring McCracken County by five points. However, the damage was done, and the Mustangs were able to hold the lead with McCune and sophomores Dylan Jackson and Carson Fulcher at the free-throw line.
The Mustangs will host the visiting St. Mary Vikings on Tuesday night at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena with a doubleheader. The Lady Mustangs will kick off the district showdown at 6:00 PM, with the Mustangs following in the second game.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 76, UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS 62
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS 17 11 14 20 — 62
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 23 20 18 15 — 76
MCCRACKEN COUNTY: J. McCune 23, C. Purvis 18, J. Bradley 12, J. Klope 8, J. Venable 6, D. Jackson 4, J. Bridges 2, G. Parish 2, C. Fulcher. FIELD GOALS: 15 (J. McCune 5, J. Klope 4, C. Purvis 3, J. Bradley 2, D. Jackson). 3-POINTERS: 8 (C. Purvis 3, J. Bradley 2, J. Venable 2, J. McCune). FREE THROWS: 22/26. RECORD: 18-2.
