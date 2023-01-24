Mustangs

The McCracken County Mustangs listen to head coach Dustin Roberts during a timeout at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena. The Mustangs defeated the University Heights Blazers on Monday night with a 76-62 victory and will take on the St. Mary Vikings Tuesday night at home.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

After coming off a Saturday loss to Bowling Green, the McCracken County Mustangs hosted the visiting University Heights Blazers at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena on Monday night. The Mustangs ended UHA’s six-game winning streak with a 76-62, adding win No. 18 to the season.

In the last contest between the two programs, the Mustangs brought home a 58-46 victory from Hopkinsville, with senior Ian Hart leading McCracken County in scoring. However, in the Monday night contest, the Mustangs were still without Hart and junior Connor Miller but did not miss a step in going 2-0 against the Blazers this season.

