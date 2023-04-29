After inclement weather shut down McCracken County against their crosstown rival on Thursday, the Mustangs returned to Edward Jones Field on Friday night to host the visiting Clarksville (TN) Wildcats. The low-scoring game was controlled by a trio of Mustangs arms who kept the Wildcats scoreless to give McCracken County a 1-0 victory.
The trio of arms came from juniors Ross Aldridge, Tyler Chapman, and Miller Green. In seven innings, the three hurlers allowed nine hits and two walks, striking out six and keeping zero runs across the board.
Aldridge, who was set to throw on Thursday night, started for the Mustangs. The righty threw two innings, allowing three hits and walking one while striking out one.
Left-handed Chapman earned the win for McCracken County. Chapman threw four innings of relief on the mound, allowing six hits and striking out three. The junior did not walk a single batter or give up a run in his victorious appearance.
In Green’s first game since returning from injury, the right-handed hurler worked an inning for the save. Green faced three batters, walking one and striking out two.
Although the Wildcats threatened in the top of the first inning with a single by Vanderbilt commit sophomore Korbin Reynolds and a hit-by-pitch landed Layton Trice at first base, the Mustangs escaped the inning as Aldridge struck out James Dalrymple on three pitches.
The Mustangs led off the first inning with a first-pitch single by senior Nate Lang. However, junior Scout Moffatt and Green went down in order. The inning ended with Reynolds throwing Lang out at second.
After the teams settled into a pitching duel, the contest remained knotted at 0-0 heading into the third inning. To lead off the top of the third, Reynolds doubled on a line drive to right field. However, the arm of Weston Miller hurled the ball to Griffin Cantrell, who fired it into the glove of Green to get Reynolds out in his attempt to advance to third base for the first out of the inning.
Chapman kept the Wildcats off the board in the third, allowing his team to get back in the dugout quickly — only facing four batters.
The Mustangs began to find momentum in the bottom half of the third with a leadoff walk by Cantrell. Caleb Ehling sacrificed on a bunt, advancing Cantrell into scoring position at third base. The next batter, Lang, was hit by a pitch, taking first base with one out. However, Moffatt and Green went down in order, leaving Cantrell and Lang stranded.
McCracken County kept Clarksville (ranked No. 2 in Tennessee for Class 4A) shut out heading into the bottom of the sixth. Eli James kicked off the home half with a fly ball to center field, reaching on an error and moving to second on the Wildcat error. The next batter, Zach Sims, popped out, leaving James at second. James remained on second as Jude Farley was out on a dropped third strike for the second out.
Despite two outs, Miller singled on a hard ground ball just out of reach for the infield, allowing James to score and make it a 1-0 ballgame for McCracken County. Miller moved to third on the double by Cantrell, but unfortunately for the Mustangs, the inning ended on a ground out by Ehling.
The Mustangs headed into the top of the seventh with a one-run lead and Green on the mound to earn the save. The first batter Gavin Dufault reached first base with a four-pitch walk by Green. However, Dufault became the first out as Farley fired the ball to first base to catch the runner in a pickoff. Blake Butcher and Reynolds went down in order as Green commanded the mound, striking them out on nine pitches.
Cantrell led the Mustangs, going 2-for-2 in the win. Miller went 1-for-3 with the lone RBI for McCracken County.
Christian Henderson took the loss for the Wildcats. Henderson allowed two hits and one run while striking out one in his appearance.
Porter Murff started for Clarksville. Murff worked over four innings on the mound, allowing three hits and two walks, striking out four on 73 pitches.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 1, CLARKSVILLE 0CHS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0-9-1
MCHS 0 0 0 0 0 1 X — 1-5-1
WP: T. Chapman; LP: C. Henderson S: M. Green
2B: CHS — K. Reynolds; MCHS — G. Cantrell
TB: CHS — K. Reynolds 4, P. Frost 2, D. Garinger 1, C. Sanders 1, P. Brooks 1, L. Trice 1; MCHS — G. Cantrell 3, W. Miller 1, J. Farley 1, N. Lang 1
HBP: CHS — C. Sanders, L. Trice; MCHS — N. Lang 2
SB: CHS — B. Butcher, L. Trice
RECORDS: McCracken County (19-8); Clarksville (15-5)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.