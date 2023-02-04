After a long week without basketball due to multiple weather related cancellations across the region, games finally resumed with a Second District doubleheader between McCracken County and Paducah Tilghman. With the regular season just a few short weeks from coming to an end district games mean even more and McCracken County walked away with a pair of wins, 79-43 on the girls side and 61-50 on the boys.
McCracken County 79, Paducah Tilghman 43
Opening up the night was a dominant performance from the Lady Mustangs as always. They came out with an 8-2 start as the defense stifled the Tilghman efforts of getting past the half court mark, let alone puts points on the board. That lead escalated to 22-2 with just under four minutes to play in the opening frame before Tilghman’s Diamond Gray spoiled the McCracken run.
An and one opportunity for Gray made it a 22-5 game and added another free throw shortly after, but the McCracken County dominance continued to a 30-10 first quarter lead. Gray had eight of those 10 points, for the home team while Mikee Buchanan 13 to spark an eventual 23-point performance.
“We practiced one day this week,” McCracken County head coach Scott Sivills said. “Our senior leadership made that practice, they encouraged the team to get to practice if they could. They worked hard and that carried over into tonight.”
Those seniors, including Destiny Thomas, Caroline Sivills and Briley Benton combined for 35 in the contest, 22 for Thomas, 10 for Sivills and three for Benton.
The Lady Mustangs opened up the second quarter with a 8-0 run before Gray would once again stop the bleeding, this time with a 3-pointer with 5:25 left in the half. She led the Lady Blue Tornado with 17 points, 15 of those coming in the first half.
McCracken County boosted their lead to 51-19 in the opening half thanks to strong performances from their starters.
“We got that early lead and kind of went from there,” Sivills said. “I’m proud of our kids, we had multiple in double figures and that’s the key for us, it was a good, quality win for us on the road.”
As the game slipped away and a running clock ensued, the competition continued. A milestone for Tilghman senior Dasia Garland took place in the third quarter when she sank a free throw for her 1,000th career point. She ended the night with nine points. McCracken County's Caroline Sivills also hit the 1,000 point mark in the contest.
A 72-28 quarter quarter lead was the queue for McCracken County’s bench to take the floor and finish off the game. Of those five players who came in off the bench in different points throughout the night, they tallied 11 points together with Benton leading with a 3-pointer in the final frame.
Those 11 points all came in the final eight minutes of play to secure the 79-43 win.
McCracken County has just two games left in the regular season, though Sivills hopes to add one more before the district tournament. They improve to 25-2 on the season and will return to the floor to take on Graves County at home on Friday, February 10.
Tilghman now sits at 9-7 with five more games on their regular season. They will be back in action on Saturday with an away game in Murray.
McCracken County 30 21 17 11 — 79
Paducah Tilghman 10 9 9 15 — 43
MC: M. Buchanan 23, D. Thomas 22, C. Johnson 13, C. Sivills 10, B. Benton 3, Reagan 2, J. Skaggs 2, A. Word 2, A. Casebier 2
PT: D. Gray 17, D. Garland 9, J. Reed 8, M. Smith 5, A. Harris 2, G. Shumpert 2
McCracken 61, Tilghman 50
Closing out the night was a thriller throughout all four quarters, with the Blue Tornado leading the majority of the way. It wasn’t until the 5:20 mark in the fourth quarter that the Mustangs would take the lead courtesy of senior Jack McCune from down town. They maintained the lead from there to put the Blue Tornado away 61-50.
Tilghman started the night with six straight points from Jayvion Powell to take a 6-2 lead. The home team led 14-6 as Miles Woodfork and James Harris added a pair of 3-pointers and Mian Shaw added two.
Paducah continued their steady lead, but a valiant effort from the Mustangs quickly helped catch back up and even tie the game up at 18-18 with 3:50 to play in the second quarter. That tying bucket by Jordan Bridges came on a fast break layup as the McCracken County defense intensified.
The Blue Tornado stayed focused enough to secure a 25-20 half time lead with an and one situation for Powell just before the buzzer capped off the half.
McCracken outscored Tilghman 19-17 in the third quarter with McCune taking control of the game with 10 points including a personal 8-0 run. He found himself at the free throw line twice in the span of just a few seconds thanks to an offensive rebound for two and one opportunities where he made one. McCune ended the night with 28 points, 21 coming in the second half of play.
“People go on runs,” McCune said. “We took their best punch in the first half so we needed to give them one right back and we did in the second half and it helped us get the win tonight.”
Shaw did his best in that third quarter to keep the Blue Tornado in the game as he put up 14 points by himself in the third quarter, but the persistence of the Mustangs stacked up.
A staggering 22-8 scoring margin in the final frame of play made all the difference in the Mustangs securing the sin. McCune tallied 11 in the final quarter including four big points from the charity stripe.
The Mustangs first lead was secured late in the game by McCune with a 3-point dagger with 5:20 left to play and they never looked back, securing the 61-50 win and sweep over the Blue Tornado in the season.
McCracken County will be back in action on Saturday as they take on Henderson County and will return home on Tuesday, February 7 to host Calloway County.
Paducah Tilghman will be back on their home court on Saturday to host Marshall County and will take on Second District opponents, St. Mary on Tuesday, February 7 also at home.
McCracken County 6 14 19 22 — 61
Paducah Tilghman 14 11 17 8 — 50
MC: J. McCune 28, C. Purvis 12, I. Hart 6, J. Bridges 6, C. Miller 5, J. Bradley 4
PT: M. Shaw 21, J. Powell 13, O. Williams 6, J. Harris 5, M. Woodfork 3, C. Payne 2
