For the past decade the McCracken County Lady Mustangs volleyball team has dominated the First Region. On Thursday night they earned their 10th straight region title with a 3-0 sweep over the Mayfield Lady Cardinals.

Not only did the Lady Mustangs make history with their win, the Lady Cardinals made history of their own by reaching the region title game for the first time in program history. Thursday night’s game was the first meeting between the two programs.

