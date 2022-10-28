For the past decade the McCracken County Lady Mustangs volleyball team has dominated the First Region. On Thursday night they earned their 10th straight region title with a 3-0 sweep over the Mayfield Lady Cardinals.
Not only did the Lady Mustangs make history with their win, the Lady Cardinals made history of their own by reaching the region title game for the first time in program history. Thursday night’s game was the first meeting between the two programs.
McCracken County, under the direction of head coach Tim Whitis, now sits on a 34-6 record with the potential of more wins to follow as they prepare for the state tournament. For Mayfield, their season closes with an impressive 21-11 record, the best record in history according to KHSAA.
The Lady Mustangs sweep capped off their 2022 season with a perfect record against First Region opponents, never dropping a single set against their local opponents.
As McCracken County took an early 13-5 lead, it was apparent, if it weren’t already, that the Lady Mustangs were on their way towards something great. An 8-0 run with senior Jenna Henshaw at service to make it a 15-5 set score.
Mayfield was able to add a few more points to the board before the set ended, but the skills of Ellie Whiteside at service closed out the set 25-10 for the final five points.
“This win was really special,” Whitis said. “We’ve been at McCracken for 10 years and we’ve been fortunate to win 10 (region titles) in a row.”
With one set under their belt, the Lady Mustangs continued with their dominant play and strong momentum. After building to a 10-3 lead, the Lady Cardinals called a timeout in an attempt to regroup. That timeout payed off for a few points, but the Lady Stangs couldn’t be tamed.
Before long the lead was up to 20-9 and eventually 25-13 with Addison Hart ending the set with an aggressive kill.
“Even though we win every year, this year was still pretty special knowing this was coaches last year,” senior Caroline Sivills said. “Us seniors have been with Whitis for a long time so this win was pretty special.”
With just one set to go, Mayfield came out with a little extra effort. The Lady Cardinals kept their opponent from making any early runs by knotting up the score several different times early on. They kept things even until the 3-3 mark where McCracken took what would be their final lead of the night.
McCracken would go on to take a 10-4 lead, which quickly became a 15-4 lead with several aces from Henshaw as she controlled service for a 10-0 run with a Mayfield timeout in the middle of it. A steady climb to the end gave the Lady Mustangs the 25-10 win and the First Region title.
The win secures a spot in the state tournament for McCracken County. They will take on North Oldham (26-6), the winner of the Eighth Region on Monday night. With a higher RPI ranking, the Lady Mustangs will host the first round game on Monday night at 7 p.m.
In recent years, the Lady Mustangs post season journeys have been cut short with first or second round exits. This year they hope that fate will change.
“We are pretty confident, we plan on making a lot of noise and keep going game-by-game,” Sivills said.
Carlisle County — Kaylee Campbell
Christian Fellowship — Lillian Burnett
Fulton County — Jaleeha Smith
Graves County — Molly Miller, Marley Shoulta
Marshall County — Finella Buhay
Community Christian — Dailyn Cauley, Olivia Carroll
Mayfield — Chloe Walker, Avery Nanney, Skylar Mandry
McCracken County — Ellie Whiteside, Piper Mullinax, Caroline Sivills, Jenna Henshaw
