The McCracken County Lady Mustangs continue to dominate the district, taking a three-set sweep over St. Mary’s Lady Vikings in the 2nd District tournament on Monday night at Community Christian Academy.
In the 25-15, 25-10, 25-9 sweep, the Lady Mustangs did not back down against their opponent, bringing the heat with each serve and kill.
“I think whichever team we play tomorrow night, we’re going to have to come and be ready,” McCracken County head coach Tim Whitis told The Sun. “We’re going to have to be ready to play and get those serves.”
The Lady Mustangs were in complete control early on during the first set before running away with it as Caroline Sivills served and Piper Mullinax assisted her McCracken County crew.
Sivills finished the night with 14 kills and nine aces, while teammate Mullinax collected 30 assists and three aces.
However, despite efforts, the Lady Vikings could not chip away at the point deficit, falling 25-15.
The second and third sets were instantly in favor of McCracken County, with Jenna Henshaw, Ellie Whiteside, and Addison Hart assisting and chipping in to complete the sweep.
Henshaw finished with 14 kills and two aces. Whiteside tallied three kills, one ace, and two assists, while Hart collected 14 kills, two blocks, and one block assist.
While St. Mary fell to the Lady Mustangs, their season’s growth did not go unnoticed on Monday night. The young squad held their own and kept their heads up, playing with the fundamentals in place.
On Tuesday night, McCracken County will face the Paducah Tilghman Lady Tornado in a rematch of the 2020 2nd District Championship at Community Christian Academy.
