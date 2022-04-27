The McCracken County Mustangs celebrated their four seniors — Cooper Ford, Jack Bennett, Dylan Riley, and Cameron Willis — on Tuesday night. They hosted the visiting St. Mary Vikings at Edward Jones Field and snagged a 6-0 victory with Willis on the mound.
“I thought today was a good baseball game,” head coach Zach Hobbs said. “St. Mary had a good plan tonight. Their pitcher (Clayton Pickard) executed and located off-speed pretty well. I thought we were a bit slow to make adjustments at the plate, but we got in there and made some adjustments as we went on.”
The Mustangs struck first during the home half of the first inning. Riley was hit by a pitch that connected with his helmet with one out. Bennett grounded out to Pickard on the mound before junior Nate Lang singled to left field, scoring Riley from second base.
Willis, who was recently diagnosed with a hamate fracture, returned to the bump in the second inning. He gave up a lead-off walk, but he struck out the next two batters he faced before, inducing a groundout of senior Jack Muiter.
“Cameron Willis had an amazing performance on the mound for us. It was such a great game by him,” Hobbs said. “He did what we needed him to do, and he threw a complete game on 68 pitches.”
Willis threw a complete game in his second start this season, going all seven innings. He allowed one hit, walked one, struck out eight, and did not allow a single run in his outing.
The Mustangs kept a 1-0 lead going into the bottom of the fourth inning.
Lang started the inning with a single to second base before junior Zach Sims flew out to center field for the first out. Then, Eli James reached first on a pop fly on an error by the visiting Vikings.
Ford, the next batter, reached on an error that allowed Lang to score and James to advance to third base, making it a 2-0 game. Then, sophomore Jude Farley bunted into a fielder’s choice, scoring James with one out. In addition, Ford scored as sophomore Caleb Ehling was out on a sacrifice fly, making it 4-0.
Sophomore Miller Green continued with the Mustang rally, drawing a walk. Then, Riley singled, scoring sophomore Weston Miller. Green scored next on an error, making it 6-0.
St. Mary collected their first hit as Landre Smiles singled to shortstop. Unfortunately for Smiles, he and Muiter were both thrown out in a double play by McCracken to end the inning as the Vikings attempted to break through the domination by Willis on the mound.
“I thought the team fought through and found a way to win. I know we’ve got a big district game on Thursday, but we had a big district game tonight,” Hobbs said. “St. Mary is a very good baseball team, and we came out and did what we had to do today. I was nervous about today. Coach Haas does an excellent job with his staff and with his team. I knew if we overlooked those guys, it could be rough.”
Although neither team went on to score during the remainder of the district matchup, Farley kicked off the bottom six with a double to right field. Reclassified senior Landen Jones grabbed a helmet in the inning as the crowd cheered the usual PO collected his first hit.
“I thought our players did what we needed to do to win the game today, and the seniors, this is just a great group of young men,” he said. “They are going to be very, very much missed. The seniors have left the program in better hands and added to what we’ve done. I look forward to seeing what they can accomplish the rest of the season and after high school.”
McCracken County will host their crosstown rival Paducah Tilghman on Thursday night at Edward Jones Field, while St. Mary will host Carlisle County on Friday night.
McCracken County 6, St. Mary 0
St. Mary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0-1-3
McCracken County 1 0 0 5 0 0 X — 6-7-0
WP.: C Willis; LP: C Pickard
2B: MCHS — J Farley
TB: SM — L Smiles 1; MCHS — N Lang 3, J Farley 2, L Jones 1, D Riley 1, E James 1
HBP: MCHS — D Riley
SF: MCHS — C Ehling
SB: MCHS — E James, N Lang, W Miller
Records: St. Mary (10-4); McCracken County (19-3)
