Like the 2021 KHSAA State Baseball Tournament championship game, one team plated 10 runs in the game. However, this time in the contest between McCracken County and Trinity Louisville, the victory belonged to the Mustangs, who pulled off a 10-9 win.
The last time the two teams met was on June 19, 2021, and it did not end the way the McCracken County High School baseball program wanted. Instead, the outcome came with frustration, tears, and zero runs for the Mustangs. However, Saturday morning was a moment that the program had waited for since last season's final out in the final game.
A quartet of lefties on the mound for the Stangs earned the victory. The four allowed 10 hits, nine runs (six earned), walked six and struck out eight Shamrocks. No. 2-ranked Trinity outhit the No. 3-ranked Mustangs by one, but McCracken County took advantage of Jack Schweitzer and Evan Boeckmann's struggles.
With the 2021 State Champion banner placed poetically against Trinity's scoreboard, McCracken County struck first against the Rocks. Leadoff hitter Dylan Riley reached on an error by Trinity, later scoring as Jack Bennett ripped a double to the right fielder Paul Osting.
Despite two outs in the top of the first, Eli James drew a walk, which scored Bennett as Trinity's pitching started the morning by loading the bases. The inning ended as Ross Aldridge struck out swinging, but the Stangs had plated two runs, which set the tone for the rest of the contest.
Zach Sims started on the mound for McCracken County, the first of four left-handed hurlers to take the field Saturday morning. The 6-foot-5 junior threw two innings of work, allowing three hits, three runs, and three walks while striking out three on 54 pitches.
Offensively, Sims went 3-for-4 with a critical moment in the top of the sixth inning with a double soaring over Osting's head in right field to give his team a 10-7 lead.
During the top of the second inning, the Mustangs plated another run as Bennett hit an RBI line drive to center field. The senior went 3-for-4 on the day and advanced to second base as Riley scored to make it 3-0.
However, Trinity jumped on the board in the home half of the inning as Brady Willis made contact for a sacrifice fly to right field, giving Robert Reed enough time to score with two outs.
Back-to-back singles by Matthew Klein and Korbyn Dickerson tied the game at 3-3. Although Trinity tied the game, Sims ended the inning by striking out Aidan Ecken on five pitches.
Seth Harris replaced Sims on the mound during the bottom of the third inning. The sophomore worked two innings, allowing four hits, three runs (earned), and striking out two.
The Shamrocks took a 4-3 lead during the bottom of the fourth when Robert Morrow singled on a hard-hit ground ball. Nate Lang hurled in the throw to Jude Farley at home plate, which sent the ball to shortstop Riley to get Morrow out while attempting to advance to second base.
While Morrow was the second out in the inning, Schweitzer scored for Trinity to take the lead.
Sims pushed the Stangs to a 6-4 lead with a line drive to center field in the top of the fifth inning, scoring Miller Green. Then, Bennett and Lang scored as Sims advanced to third base on an error by Trinity.
The next batter, Cooper Ford, singled on a ground ball to center field, allowing Sims to plate the seventh run for the Mustangs.
Despite momentum going in favor of the Stangs, the Rocks ended the inning as Ford was picked off at first base, and then Aldridge grounded into a double play.
During the home half of the fifth, Ford replaced Seth Harris on the mound as Dickerson hit a solo home run to right field, closing in on McCracken County's lead. A sacrifice fly by Osting and an RBI single by Schweitzer tied it up at 7-7 before Ford induced a flyout from Morrow to end the inning.
Ford earned the win for the Mustangs, throwing one inning. The senior allowed one hit, one run (earned), and a walk.
Jude Farley led off the top of the sixth inning with a double to right field. Courtesy runner Cannon Ford appeared for catcher Farley, advancing to third base as Riley's sacrifice bunt became the first out.
After a pitch hit Green and Bennett struck out looking, Lang drew a walk to load the bases for Sims. With two strikes against him, Sims scorched a double that went soaring over Osting's head to give McCracken a 10-7 lead, clearing the bases as Sims stood on second.
The fourth and final pitcher for the Mustangs was sophomore Caleb Ehling. Ehling worked his way out of a jam despite troubles in the bottom of the sixth.
Back-to-back singles and two walks pushed Trinity closer to McCracken County's lead as the game became 10-8 with one out. Dickerson scored on a wild pitch as Ecken and Chase Armstrong advanced into scoring position.
With the chance of Trinity taking a substantial lead, Ehling remained stoic on the mound as Reed popped out to second baseman Green for the second out. Both Ecken and Armstrong remained in scoring position as Osting flew out to right field to end the inning and potential threat.
After a quick three batter inning from McCracken County in the top of the seventh, the Mustangs needed their one-run lead to hold as Trinity looked to walk it off and claim another victory over the Mustangs.
However, Ehling, who sat in the stands during the state championship game last season as a freshman, shut down the Shamrocks with three strikeouts to end the game and give his team the win.
Since McCracken County's baseball program began, the Trinity Shamrocks have only defeated the Mustangs once. Saturday's win was No. 4 in the five matchups between the two teams.
McCracken County also faced off against Highlands on Saturday afternoon, defeating them 7-0. Daniel Higdon earned the win, throwing over five innings and allowing two hits and zero runs.
What's next: McCracken County awaits the winner between Paducah Tilghman and host St. Mary for the Second District title game. Both winner and runner-up will compete for the Regional title and a shot at state in Lexington, KY, next month.
