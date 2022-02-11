The crosstown rivalry continued between the McCracken County Mustangs and visiting Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado on Thursday night. Earning their 20th victory for the 2021-2022 season, the McCracken County brood took down the Tornado 59-37.
Despite the Blue Tornado coming out of the gate with dominance from junior Mian Shaw and senior Jequan Warren, it wasn’t long before the home team began to show everyone in the gymnasium who they are, with senior Brant Brower and junior Jack McCune commanding the court. However, neither team looked to give in, with a Mustang 10-9 lead to end the first quarter.
The story remained the same as the second quarter chipped away. Each member of the Mustangs, pushing their lead even with the Blue Tornado swirling behind them and looking to change the game’s tone.
For Paducah Tilghman, junior Jayvion Powell hit two 3-pointers and kept the momentum going, cutting down the 25-20 Mustang lead going into the half.
Returning from the half, McCracken County pushed their lead by 10 points in the third quarter as the trio of Brower, Purvis, and McCune swept the floor with control, tallying 29 points together in the game by this time. However, the Blue Tornado continued to fight against the home team as Shaw, Powell, and Warren continued to show off their natural ability to defend and score in a high-pressured game.
The fourth quarter was pure dominance from the Mustangs, despite efforts for the Blue Tornado. Free throws to benefit McCracken County were ultimately what became Paducah Tilghman’s undoing as time ticked away on the clock. Between Tilford and Brower, it seemed the Mustangs were at the free-throw line with every blink of an eye, allowing the Mustangs to seal the deal with a 22-point difference in the win.
For McCracken County, Brant Brower finished with a team and game-high of 17, Jack McCune with 14, Carson Purvis with 13, nine coming from the 3-point line, Cason Tilford and Ian Hart finished with five apiece, Max Blackwell with three, and Conner Miller finished the night with two points.
For Paducah Tilghman, Jayvion Powell finished with a team-high of 10 points. Jequan Warren and Mian Shaw tallied seven points each, Landon Fitzgerald with five, Tragen Arthur with four, Omari Williams with two, Darionte Ragsdale with one, and Brian Thomas with one.
McCracken County 83, Paducah Tilghman 45
The McCracken County Lady Mustangs hosted the Paducah Tilghman Lady Tornado at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena to kick off the crosstown doubleheader. McCracken County held full-court control and earned the 83-45 win from start to finish.
In the first quarter of the matchup, the dynamic force of senior Shymiya Daye, juniors Destiny Thomas and Caroline Sivills, and sophomores Claire Johnson and Mikee Buchanan showed up from tip-off. They did not look back after grabbing the lead. Although the Blue Tornado was on the heels of McCracken, the Lady Mustangs took a 21-8 lead to end the quarter.
By the end of the second and going into the half, it was all McCracken with a 49-19 lead.
Thomas had collected 22 points, outscoring her opponent. Despite being down early, Tilghman’s Rosie Minter, Diamond Gray, and Dasia Garland kept their team in high spirits and the game.
As the clock ticked away in the third quarter, it was still all McCracken with Johnson, Thomas, and Buchanan showing off their natural ability and skill set on the court. The Lady Mustangs had a 64-30 lead going into the fourth.
For the Lady Mustangs, Destiny Thomas finished with a team and game-high of 24 points, Claire Johnson with 17, Mikee Buchanan with 10, Briley Benton with seven, Hannah Riley with six, Caroline Sivills with five, Shymiya Daye with four, Jordan Bufford with three, Taylor Boone with two, Haidyn Green with two, Kendall Redd with two, and Grace Henderson with one point.
For Paducah Tilghman, Rosie Minter and Diamond Gray finished with a combined 24 points, Dasia Garland with 10, Kiarri Jackson with seven, and three came from the team’s lone 3-point shot Jayla Reed with four points.
