MURRAY — The CFSB First Region tournament kicked off on Monday night with the first-ever matchup between the Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles and McCracken County Lady Mustangs at the CFSB Center. With Player of the Game senior Caroline Sivills leading the way, the Lady Mustang season stayed alive with win No. 30, defeating the Lady Eagles in an 83-32 finish.
Sivills led all scorers with a game-high 22 points in the contest.
“It was a tremendous effort from our entire team,” head coach Scott Sivills said. “We caused a lot of turnovers, and I love when we can get the ball out in transition.”
The contest marked a special moment for the Eagles and head coach Trevor Jackson as Christian Fellowship took the court at Murray State in their first regional tournament appearance in the program’s history. The two coaches embraced before the matchup.
CFS senior Lillian Burnett put her team on the scoreboard first, taking a 2-0 lead before McCracken County’s offense began scoring with a 3-point field goal by senior Destiny Thomas. However, the Mustang full-court pressure was displayed early in the first quarter as Sivills drained a 3-pointer to kick off her explosive night.
“I want to congratulate Trevor (Jackson) on getting here. You can’t take getting here for granted and they didn’t,” Sivills said. “They worked very hard the entire year and put themselves in the position to be here. They made plays down the stretch the last three or four games and the team deserved to be here.”
The Lady Mustangs were up 10-2 as Coach Jackson called for a timeout with his Lady Eagles. Once back on the court, McCracken added two more. However, Burnett posted a 3-pointer, cutting the lead to a seven-point difference. Senior Jayden Jackson added a 3-point field goal to give CFS eight points before the quarter finished. At the end of the quarter, McCracken County led 28-8, with points coming from Sivills, Thomas, junior Claire Johnson, and senior Jordan Bufford.
The second quarter was controlled by McCracken County, which posted 24 points to Christian Fellowship’s six. But, again, it was all hands on deck from the Lady Stangs, with Sivills continuing to lead all scorers, collecting 16 points before halftime, and Johnson with 15. For CFS, Burnett led her team with seven points, Jackson followed with five.
At halftime, McCracken County led 52-14 over the Fourth District runner-up. Although the Mustangs kept a sizable lead over the Lady Eagles, CFS continued to fight tooth and nail throughout the third quarter as Burnett and senior Alyssa Warren took trips to the charity stripe. Burnett went 2-for-2 at the line while Warren made one basket.
The fourth quarter continued to favor McCracken County as younger team members took the court. However, the two teams remained close, with only a three-point difference in scoring to round out the second half. To finish the game, McCracken County freshman Abby Casebier put the final basket in as time ran out, signaling the end of the game with 83-32 on the scoreboard.
While McCracken County kept the pressure on throughout from start to finish, CFS collected only three fouls. On the other end, McCracken County finished with nine fouls and did not take a single trip to the free throw line during the first-round regional tournament game.
The Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles, under the guidance of Coach Jackson, finished the 2022-23 season with a 22-11 record and made program history with their appearances in the Fourth District championship and the CFSB First Region tournament.
Seniors Burnett, Jackson, Warren, Rhema Howard, and Renee Shields had a lasting impact on the team, their school, and the First Region during their high school careers and left everything they had on the court at the CFSB Center.
The McCracken County Mustangs will face the Mayfield Lady Cardinals on Friday night in the semifinal round of the regional tournament at the CFSB Center. The contest winner will head to the CFSB First Region championship on Saturday, looking to punch their ticket to the state tournament at Rupp Arena.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 83, CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP 32
CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP 8 6 9 9 — 32
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 28 24 19 12 — 83
CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP: L. Burnett 12, J. Jackson 7, R. Shields 7, A. Warren 3, G. Howard 2, R. Howard 1. FIELD GOALS: 8 (J. Jackson 2, R. Shields 2, L. Burnett 2, G. Howard, A. Warren). 3-POINTERS: 4 (L. Burnett 2, R. Shields, J. Jackson). FREE THROWS: 4/10. RECORD: 22-11.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY: C. Sivills 22, C. Johnson 17, M. Buchanan 11, D. Thomas 11, B. Benton 6, R. Hill 6, K. Redd 4, J. Bufford 2, B. York 2, A. Casebier 2. FIELD GOALS: 31 (C. Sivills 8, C. Johnson 7, M. Buchanan 4, D. Thomas 4, R. Hill 3, K. Redd 2, A. Casebier, B. York, J. Bufford). 3-POINTERS: 7 (B. Benton 2, C. Sivills 2, D. Thomas, M. Buchanan). FREE THROWS: 0/0. RECORD: 30-2.
