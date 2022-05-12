Going into the final Second District matchup as the regular season comes to a close, the McCracken County Mustangs knew the tall task going against Paducah Tilghman at Brooks Stadium.
Until Wednesday night, the Blue Tornado went undefeated at home. However, the Mustangs ended that as they clinched the district with a 4-1 win.
After the 105 years of Paducah Tilghman baseball celebration, the game began with Jack Bennett and essentially ended with him.
The senior standout singled to center field in the first inning but was left stranded as Nate Lang lined out to John Kiebler to end the inning.
Bennett worked the mound for McCracken County.
He worked over six innings, allowing four hits and one run (earned) while walking two and striking out nine.
Paducah Tilghman’s crowd roared in the bottom half of the inning as John Kiebler knocked a first-pitch leadoff double to right field.
The next batter, Gage Griggs, hit a single to center field, allowing John Kiebler to advance to third base.
Bennett struck out Levin East for the first out despite runners on base.
An intentional walk to Zion LaGrone loaded the bases for Paducah Tilghman. However, Devin Kiebler grounded out to second baseman Scout Moffatt. On the play, John Kiebler scored, giving the Blue Tornado a 1-0 lead. Another induced groundout ended the inning.
East threw a quick three batter inning in the top of the second. The junior threw seven innings, allowing eight hits, four runs (earned), and three walks while striking out six.
However, Bennett turned into a pitcher’s duel, inducing two groundouts out of Caleb Payne and Jack James while striking out Leyton Patterson.
During the top of the third, the win percentage increased for the Mustangs with a leadoff single by Jude Farley. Weston Miller came in as the catcher’s courtesy runner and later scored to tie the game.
A single by Miller Green advanced Miller to second base as the McCracken County crowd came alive. A sacrifice by Dylan Riley moved his teammates into scoring position for Moffatt, who grounded out but earned an RBI.
With Green at third base, Bennett knocked an inside-the-park home run over center field Anias Nunn’s head, hitting the Brooks Stadium wall.
The inside-the-park home run gave McCracken County a 3-1 lead. As head coach Zach Hobbs waved Bennett home, the Mustang dugout began to empty to congratulate the senior.
Bennett returned to the bump, striking out John Kiebler and Gage Griggs before East grounded out to end the inning.
McCracken County began another threat toward the Blue Tornado as Cooper Ford legged out a double to center field in the top of the fourth. However, Ford was left in scoring position as the next two batters were the next two outs.
Paducah Tilghman made things enjoyable for the home crowd, and alumni in attendance during the bottom half of the inning as LaGrone hit a leadoff single but was later out, advancing to second base as Devin Kiebler bunted into a fielder’s choice. Next, Gunner Massey drew a walk, but Bennett quickly extinguished the threat as Caleb Payne grounded into a fielder’s choice and later ended the inning, advancing to second.
The game remained 3-1 until the top of the seventh inning, when Riley drew a one-out walk. A single by Moffatt advanced Riley before Bennett singled to load the bases.
During Nate Lang’s time at the plate, Riley scored on a passed ball, making it a 4-1 ballgame. Then, Moffatt and Bennett advanced into scoring position on the same pitch.
Next, Lang drew a walk to load the bases, but the inning ended as Eli James grounded into a double play.
Bennett worked the mound in the seventh inning, striking out Massey before hitting Payne in the arm. At this time, Caleb Ehling appeared in relief for Bennett.
The sophomore hurler faced two batters, striking out both Patterson and Jack James to end the game and end Paducah Tilghman’s undefeated at-home record.
The Paducah Tilghman Tornado will face St. Mary in the Second District postseason tournament as they did last season. The game-winner will advance to the Second District Championship to compete against the McCracken County Mustangs. The championship winner and runner-up will head to the regional tournament in the coming weeks.
McCracken County 4, Paducah Tilghman 1
McCracken County 0 0 3 0 0 0 1 — 4-8-0
Paducah Tilghman 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1-4-0
WP: J Bennett; LP: L East
2B: MCHS — C Ford; PTHS — J Keibler
HR: MCHS — J Bennett
TB: MCHS — J Bennett 6, C Ford 2, M Green 1, J Farley 1, D Riley 1, S Moffatt 1; PTHS — J Kiebler 2, G Griggs 1, Z LaGrone 1, L Patterson 1
HBP: MCHS — N Lang; PTHS — C Payne
RECORDS: McCracken County (26-6); Paducah Tilghman (24-5)
