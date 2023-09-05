On Monday night, the McCracken County Mustang soccer programs hosted the visiting Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado at Mercy Health Field. Despite a valiant effort by the Blue Tornado, the Mustangs and Lady Mustangs defeated the crosstown rival in the Labor Day doubleheader.

The Mustangs clinched the top seed in the First District with a 6-0 victory over Paducah Tilghman, while the Lady Mustangs shut down the Lady Blue Tornado with a 12-0 finish in the two programs first meeting this season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In