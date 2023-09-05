On Monday night, the McCracken County Mustang soccer programs hosted the visiting Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado at Mercy Health Field. Despite a valiant effort by the Blue Tornado, the Mustangs and Lady Mustangs defeated the crosstown rival in the Labor Day doubleheader.
The Mustangs clinched the top seed in the First District with a 6-0 victory over Paducah Tilghman, while the Lady Mustangs shut down the Lady Blue Tornado with a 12-0 finish in the two programs first meeting this season.
LADY MUSTANGS 12, LADY BLUE TORNADO 0
McCracken County’s Lady Mustangs remain undefeated with two ties under their belt this season after routing the Lady Blue Tornado with a 12-0 finish, ending the contest at the half.
The Lady Mustangs jumped on the scoreboard at the 37:51 mark with a quick goal by Kiera Tynes and an assist by Maddy Ledgerwood. Momentum for McCracken County continued as Paducah Tilghman inadvertently scored in their net to give the Lady Mustangs a 2-0 lead within the first 10 minutes of the match.
The onslaught increased as Anna Gough soared the ball out of Paducah Tilghman’s reach with the assist by Katelyn Heider, making it 3-0 over the Lady Blue Tornado at the 29-minute mark. Five minutes later, the score rolled over to 4-0, with Natalie Cryts scoring on a penalty kick. McCracken’s offense continued to control the match as Payton Ledgerwood scored, making it 5-0 ahead of a hydration break due to the heat.
With Payton Ledgerwood’s assist, Maddy Ledgerwood continued to push the McCracken County group ahead of the Lady Blue Tornado with a header off the corner. The score increased to 8-0 courtesy of a header by Heider with 16 minutes left in the contest’s first half. Heider collected the hat trick less than a minute later to make it 9-0.
The 10th goal of the contest for the Lady Mustangs came with 15:25 left in the first half as Ashlyn Blackwell scored with an assist from Maddy Ledgerwood. The final two goals of the match came from Ava Englert to make it a 12-0 finish.
The victory for McCracken County marked goalkeeper Addison Smith’s sixth shutout this season.
MUSTANGS 6, BLUE TORNADO 0
In the second matchup between McCracken County and Paducah Tilghman, the Mustangs added win No. 11 this season with the 6-0 victory over the Blue Tornado.
Within the first five minutes of the contest, McCracken County struck with a goal from Nehemiah Ivey on the assist from Landon Grace to make it 1-0. The score remained for approximately 10 minutes as Paducah Tilghman’s defense kept McCracken County at bay. However, with a goal by Johnny Stevens, the Mustangs moved to a 2-0 lead with 21 minutes left in the first half of the match.
One minute later, Ivey scored his second goal to make it a 3-0 contest over the Blue Tornado with the assist awarded to Stevens. The 3-0 lead stood throughout the remainder of the first half, but the Mustangs loomed as they returned to the field.
With 32 minutes left to play, Stevens secured his second goal of the night to make it 4-0. The momentum continued to favor McCracken County as Grace scored on an assist from Maks Hazel, giving the Mustangs a 5-0 comfortable lead with 29 minutes left in the second half.
The final goal for McCracken County came courtesy of Nate Taylor to secure the 6-0 victory and clinch the top seed in the First District against Paducah Tilghman and St. Mary.
