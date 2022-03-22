On Monday night, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs hosted the Livingston Central Lady Cardinals for their home opener at Baptist Health Field. With mighty bats and dominant pitching in the circle, the Lady Mustangs defeated Livingston Central, 15-0.
“We got a pretty good lineup, and they all can hit,” McCracken County head coach Tony Hayden said. “Our pitcher, this was the first time she’s thrown this year, and it’s the first she’s started a game for us. So we wanted to see what we could get out of her, and she threw well.”
McCracken County’s Rhea-Lee Joiner threw four innings in the pitching circle for Hayden and the Lady Mustangs while striking out four and allowing two hits. She also stood out offensively for McCracken, going 4-for-4 with three RBIs.
The night kicked off with McCracken (2-0) plating six runs in the bottom of the first inning. The explosive inning began when Joiner doubled to center field, later scoring on a bunt turned into a fielder’s choice by Ariel Fox. Fox advanced to second base due to a defensive indifference, moments before Ellie Shoulders scored to make it 2-0.
On another wild pitch, Fox scored as Ally Hutchins advanced to second and then third base on the same play. However, KG Walker’s sacrifice fly to center field allowed Hutchins to plate the inning’s fourth run.
Joining in on the offensive fun, Izzy Story homered to left field to make it 5-0 with two outs.
Joiner singled to center field on her second at-bat of the inning, scoring Zoe Smithson to make it 6-0 before Livingston Central collected their third out of the first inning.
“We’re going to get tested this weekend with Madisonville, hopefully, Thursday night and Daviess County during the second game Friday,” Hayden said. “We’re looking forward to the schedule this year to make a run and stay injury-free.”
Despite Madeline Norton singling to left field, the Lady Cardinals (2-2) could not produce a run in the top of the second inning. Norton and Emersyn Ramage collected the two hits for Livingston Central in the loss.
In the bottom half of the second inning, Walker hit a nuke of a home run to center field to make it 7-0. However, Livingston Central managed to get out of the inning before the Lady Mustangs were able to do any more damage offensively.
During the third, Fox hit a two-run homer to make it 9-0 and was embraced by teammates Shoulders and Hutchins at home plate to celebrate the third home run of the night in favor of the Lady Mustangs.
With the score out of reach for the Lady Cards, McCracken County continued to dominate at the plate. The Lady Stangs increased their lead by scoring six runs in the bottom of the fourth, which kicked off with a double by Walker. Four runs crossed the plate before Raygan Rodgers scored, speeding to home on a passed ball to end the game.
Rodgers went 2-for-3 with one RBI, Walker went 2-for-2 with one home run and two RBIs, Story went 2-for-2 with one home run and one RBI, and Fox went 1-for-3 with one home run and three RBIs.
McCracken County 15, Livingston Central 0
Livingston Central 0000— 0-2-0
McCracken County 6126—15-14 1
WP: R Joiner; LP: M Norton
2B: MCHS — K Walker, R Joiner
HR: I Story, A Fox, K Walker
TB: LVNG — M Norton, E Ramage; MCHS — K Walker 6, I Story 5, R Joiner 5, A Fox 4, R Rodgers 2, A White 1, Z Smithson 1, M Coburn 1
HBP: LVNG — M Norton; MCHS — A White
SF: MCHS — E Shoulders, K Walker
RECORDS: Livingston Central 2-2; McCracken County 2-0
