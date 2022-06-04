LEXINGTON — Friday night, the McCracken County baseball program returned to the 2022 KHSAA Baseball State Tournament at Kentucky Proud Park. However, the Mustangs faced a familiar foe in Hazard for the first time since 2014.
Unlike the contest in 2014, McCracken County took down the Bulldogs in a 16-9 victory with two home runs and an explosive offense.
“It did have a lot of action, and we tried to get everybody their money’s worth tonight,” McCracken County head coach Zach Hobbs said. “I told them to get out there and battle. Hazard is a good ball club, they’re gritty and weren’t going to give up, but I knew our club wasn’t either.”
The 2022 Gatorade Kentucky Baseball Player of the Year, Jack Bennett, started on the mound for McCracken County. The senior earned the win for the McCracken crew, throwing four innings and striking out six while allowing seven hits, seven runs, and three walks.
“I’m proud of our guys and how they stayed the course. We knew we weren’t out of it,” Hobbs said. “We came in and responded to every inning, and our whole motto is, if somebody throws a jab, we try to throw a haymaker, and we threw a lot of jabs, body shots, and haymakers today.”
The Bulldogs went down in order during the top of the first inning, with Bennett striking out one and including a flyout to center field and a pop-out at second base to end the inning.
Dylan Riley led off the bottom of the first inning with a scorching double to center field. Riley scored as Miller Green ripped an RBI triple to right field, making it a 1-0 ballgame.
The next batter, Bennett, hit a two-run home run over the wall in right field to make it a quick 3-0 game.
Bennett’s home run broke last season’s record by Ben Higdon, making eight home runs the new McCracken County Mustang record.
Despite McCracken County having momentum, the next three batters went down in order against Hazard’s first of five pitchers.
The Mustangs made it 4-0 in the bottom of the second inning as Jude Farley’s courtesy runner Cannon Ford scored on a wild pitch.
However, McCracken County stranded Riley and Green as Bennett grounded out to end the inning.
Bennett ran into trouble in the top of the third inning as Garrett Miller drew a lead-off walk. Back-to-back singles loaded the bases with two outs before G Mullins drew a five-pitch walk to plate the first Hazard run.
Sawyer Patrick ripped a single to center field to make a 4-3 ballgame as Max Johnson and Wyatt Hensley scored as Mullins advanced to second base. The Mustangs squeezed out of the inning as Bennett struck out Dawson Duff.
McCracken County plated three more runs in the bottom of the third inning. The scoring began as Scout Moffatt singled to right field, allowing Nate Lang to score. The next batter, Farley, grounded into a fielder’s choice as Eli James scored to make it 6-3.
A loaded bases walk to Green scored Moffatt to make it 7-3 before Hazard ended the McCracken County rally.
As Johnson singled to left field, things became uncomfortable, allowing Braxten Davidson and Gaige Logan to score. The Bulldogs tied it at 7-7 with two outs as Patrick singled on a pop fly to second base. On the fly, Hank Pelfrey and Johnson scored.
However, in the bottom half of the inning, McCracken County answered in the bottom half when Zach Sims ripped an inside-the-park home run, scoring both himself and Lang to make it 9-7. A double by Moffatt pushed the score to 10-7, scoring James.
Moffatt plated the 11th run of the game as he crossed home plate on a wild pitch. The next batter, Farley, flew out to the right fielder for the second out before Riley drew a walk and Green singled to center field.
Green advanced to second on the throw from center field, allowing Riley to score and make it a 12-7 game. In addition, Bennett doubled, and Lang tripled, allowing two more runs across the board for the Mustangs in the inning.
Cameron Willis appeared in relief for the Mustangs. The senior worked an inning, allowing two hits, two runs, one walk, and struck out two. A double by Hensley made it 14-9 before McCracken County and Willis got out of the top of the fifth inning.
The Mustangs added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth as Green sacrificed to right field, giving Cannon Ford even time to score. An RBI single by Lang made it 16-9 as Riley scored.
Seth Harris appeared in relief for McCracken County. Harris threw two innings of work on the mound, striking out two. The sophomore did not allow a hit or run in his outing. Hazard threw five pitchers in the loss.
McCracken County will face the Campbell County Camels on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. EST at Kentucky Proud Park.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 16, HAZARD 9
Hazard 0 0 3 4 2 0 0 — 9-9-2
McCracken County 3 1 3 7 2 0 X — 16-14-0
WP: J Bennett; LP: S Patrick
2B: HAZ — W Hensley; MCHS — D Riley, N Lang, S Moffatt, J Bennett
3B: MCHS — M Green, N Lang
HR: MCHS — J Bennett, Z Sims
TB: HAZ — W Hensley 3, M Johnson 2, S Patrick 2, H Pelfrey 2, G Mullins 1; MCHS — N Lang 7, J Bennett 6, Z Sims 4, M Green 4, S Moffatt 3, D Riley 2, J Farley 1, C Ford 1
RECORDS: Hazard (27-10); McCracken County (34-6)
