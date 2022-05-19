On Wednesday night, the crosstown rivalry continued between the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado and the McCracken County Mustangs. The Mustangs claimed their eighth consecutive district title with a 6-5 win over the Blue Tornado at Louis Haas Field.
The night started with Paducah Tilghman plating the first run on an action-packed play at the plate. As John Kiebler ran home, Jude Farley held the ball in his hand, but the Paducah Tilghman senior was called safe by the home plate umpire to give the Blue Tornado a 1-0 lead.
Despite the visiting team taking the lead, McCracken County jumped out of the inning as Ross Aldridge struck out Gunner Massey and induced a groundout from Zion LaGrone.
The Mustangs tied it 1-1 in the bottom half of the inning as Jack Bennett reached on an error by Paducah Tilghman, scoring Miller Green. However, despite momentum picking up for the Mustangs, the inning ended as Devin Kiebler threw Bennett out trying to steal second, and Nate Lang was called out at home plate to end the inning.
Paducah Tilghman, who continues to search for their first win against McCracken County since 2014, took a 3-1 lead in the top of the third inning. John Kiebler drew a walk, and Gage Griggs singled, advancing to second base.
An RBI single by Devin Kiebler scored John Kiebler and Griggs.
A walk to Massey pushed Aldridge out of the game as head coach Zach Hobbs brought Cameron Willis to the mound in relief.
Willis got his team out of the inning after intentionally walking Caleb Payne.
However, Leyton Patterson’s fielder’s choice resulted in Anias Nunn being out at home as Farley tagged him. To end the inning, Jack James struck out.
Despite being down, McCracken County wasn’t going down without a fight in the bottom of the third inning.
A leadoff single by Farley got the Mustang started before Dylan Riley knocked a sacrifice bunt to move courtesy runner Weston Miller into scoring position.
Miller remained at second base as Miller Green flew out to right field for the second out in the inning.
However, Bennett singled on a scorching ground ball that escaped LaGrone’s range, allowing Miller to score and making it a 3-2 ballgame.
In the top of the fourth inning, Tilghman plated one more run to make it 4-2 as Devin Kiebler tripled to right field. The RBI triple scored Griggs with two outs. Devin Kiebler was left stranded at third base as Massey struck out to end the inning.
Momentum began to favor McCracken County as the bottom of the fifth inning began. Farley drew a walk, and Green reached on an error to advance Farley’s courtesy runner Miller to third base.
Payne walked Bennett to load the bases with one out, hoping for a force-out at any bag.
A meeting between Griggs and Payne gave the Blue Tornado a minute to regain composure, but that is when McCracken County pounced. A steal of home by Miller made it 4-3, and an error by Tilghman allowed Green to score. Bennett reached third base from first but was left stranded in scoring position as Sims was out on a dropped third strike.
McCracken took its first lead during the bottom of the sixth inning as Eli James and Scout Moffatt ripped back-to-back singles.
Farley reached on an error, which scored Cannon Ford to make it 5-4.
The game jumped to 6-4 as Moffatt scored on a wild pitch.
Bennett appeared in relief for Willis in the top of the seventh inning. Devin Kiebler knocked a leadoff single to center field before Massey struck out for the first out. Bennett walked LaGrone and then struck out Payne, needing one out to claim the district title again.
Patterson doubled to center field, allowing Nunn to score and make it 6-5. And with runners in scoring position, Bennett induced a groundout from Jack James to end the game.
All-District Tournament Team McCracken County — MVP Cameron Willis, Jude Farley, Jack Bennett, Cooper Ford, Dylan Riley, and Nate Lang.
Paducah Tilghman — Levin East, John Kiebler, Gage Griggs and Zion LaGrone.
St. Mary — Cade Fleming, Landon Durbin, and Luke Heath.
McCracken County 6, Paducah Tilghman 5
Paducah Tilghman 1 0 2 1 0 0 1 — 5-8-4
McCracken County 1 0 1 0 2 2 X --6-7-2
WP: C Willis LP: C Payne
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.