McCracken County seniors

McCracken County High School honored nine seniors that will continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level on Wednesday afternoon. Top left-right: Daniel Higdon (baseball), Davis Beale (baseball), Nate Lang (baseball), Zach Sims (baseball), and Keegan Terrone (tennis). Bottom left-right: Justice Beard (swim), Caroline Sivills (volleyball), Ally Hutchins (softball), and Ellie Whiteside (volleyball).

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

On Wednesday afternoon, the McCracken County High School Athletic Department honored nine seniors for their athletic achievements and for furthering their careers at the collegiate level held in the auditorium.

The following seniors were honored by their respective programs and Geno Miller, McCracken County’s Athletic Director: Davis Beale, Daniel Higdon, Nate Lang, Zach Sims, Ally Hutchins, Justice Beard, Keegan Terrone, Caroline Sivills, and Ellie Whiteside.

