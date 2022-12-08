On Wednesday afternoon, the McCracken County High School Athletic Department honored nine seniors for their athletic achievements and for furthering their careers at the collegiate level held in the auditorium.
The following seniors were honored by their respective programs and Geno Miller, McCracken County’s Athletic Director: Davis Beale, Daniel Higdon, Nate Lang, Zach Sims, Ally Hutchins, Justice Beard, Keegan Terrone, Caroline Sivills, and Ellie Whiteside.
McCracken County’s baseball, softball, swim, tennis, and volleyball programs had members sign with coaching staff members and families alongside them.
The baseball team had four members sign on Wednesday, each a member of the 2022 KHSAA State Baseball Tournament Final Four and the 2021 KHSAA State Tournament Runner-Up teams.
Beale’s baseball career will continue at Rend Lake College. The senior was a member of the 2022 District and Region Championship baseball team. Beale missed last baseball season due to recovering from Tommy John surgery but remained in the dugout with his team from start to finish.
Higdon will head to Hillsdale College in Hillsdale, Michigan, to play baseball for the Chargers. The senior is an AP Scholar and was First Team Academic All-State for three years. In addition, Higdon is a member of FCA and the MCHS Biomed Program.
Lang signed with Bellarmine University. The senior was a member of the KHSBCA Sophomore All-Star Team, KHSBCA Junior All-Star Team, 2022 All-District Team, 2022 Kentucky State All-Tournament Team, 2022 Coaches Award, and KHSAA First Team Academic All-State. Lang is an Honor Student. In addition, he was a member of the 2021 and 2022 District and Region Championship baseball teams, a member of the 2021 State Runner-Up Team, and a member of the 2022 State Final Four Team.
Sims will continue his baseball career at John A. Logan College. The senior is on pace for Valedictorian and was named to the All-Academic Team. In addition, Sims was the Prep Baseball Report State Games Most Valuable Player.
The softball team recognized standout Hutchins, who will attend the University of Kentucky and play under head coach Rachel Lawson. The senior was named the 2022 Region 1 Player of the Year, 2022 First Team All-State, and 2022 Second District Most Valuable Player. In addition, Hutchins was the 2022 Region 1 Most Valuable Player and a member of the 2022 KHSAA Final Four McCracken County softball team.
The swim team’s Beard signed with the University of Missouri St. Louis. The senior has earned several gold and silver medals at the state level and was 5th overall at Southern Open Water Zones. Beard will compete at Open Water Junior Nationals in the spring and is captain of the McCracken County swim team.
McCracken County’s Terrone will continue his tennis career at Hamline University. The senior is a three-time Regional Team runner-up and Regional Individual runner-up. In addition, Terrone played 1 Singles for three out of four years at McCracken.
The volleyball program honored two members continuing their athletic careers in a sport they have dominated throughout the region since starting their journey in varsity sports.
Sivills signed with Shorter University to continue her volleyball career. She was the KVCA Region 1 Player of the Year, a member of the All-District Team, the All-Region Team, and the KVCA First Team All-State. Also, Sivills was a member of the All-State Tournament Team and the recipient of the KHSAA First Team Academic Award for all four years of her high school career.
Whiteside will head to Morehead State University in the fall. The senior received the Paducah Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Youth Citizenship Award and participated in Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs (GSE). Whiteside was a member of the Region 1 All-Tournament Team, Second District All-Tournament Team, and KHSAA Academic All-State First Team.
In addition, Whiteside is the President of Every Mustang Matters and the National Honors Society. She is the student government senior class representative, a pep club leader, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes leadership team officer, and the Beta Club Point Secretary.
