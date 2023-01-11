DRAFFENVILLE — The McCracken County Lady Mustangs traveled to Reed Conder Gymnasium to battle against a familiar foe on the basketball court. With all hands on deck, the Lady Mustangs defeated the Lady Marshals with a 58-12 victory on Tuesday night ahead of the boys’ game in the doubleheader.

The first quarter started with McCracken County going on a 6-0 run with the handiwork of seniors Destiny Thomas, Briley Benton, and junior Claire Johnson. However, the Lady Mustangs kept Marshall County silenced until the three-minute mark in the quarter when sophomore Laken Schroader’s layup placed the Lady Marshals on the board.

