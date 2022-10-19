On Tuesday night, the Lady Mustangs added to the dominating program’s list of accomplishments since the inception of McCracken County High School in 2013. With a 25-3, 25-11, 25-11 three-set sweep over Community Christian Academy, the Lady Mustangs earned their 10th consecutive district title and will return to the regional tournament with their eyes on the prize.
The Lady Mustangs wasted no time during the first set, only allowing their opponent Community Christian Academy to snag three points. However, it was not enough to come back from McCracken’s significant lead despite Elizabeth Shaw and Olivia Carroll commanding the CCA side of the court.
Caroline Sivills, who announced her commitment to play college volleyball at Shorter University Tuesday morning, collected 11 kills, two aces, and a block assist. She and fellow seniors Piper Mullinax, Jenna Henshaw, Claire Duncan, and Ellie Whiteside led the team to victory with assistance from the up-and-coming younger members of the program.
During the second set, CCA played cat and mouse with the Lady Mustangs, keeping the ball in the air longer. However, the quick wit of Elizabeth Gilbert and Addison Hart pushed McCracken closer to victory.
Hart led her team in kills during the district championship with 12. Gilbert collected five kills, five aces, and a block assist.
Community Christian’s Shaw led her team in kills with six, while teammate Dailyn Cauley collected five. The two kept the Lady Warriors in it during the third set. However, once the group reached 11 points, they could not place the ball out of McCracken’s reach to inch closer to their opponent’s lead.
Community Christian Academy and McCracken County will head to Marshall County for the regional tournament. This will be the Lady Warriors’ first trip to regionals since 2017. Conversely, the Lady Mustangs will look for the program’s 10th regional title and travel to the state tournament.
Second District Tournament Team
Paducah Tilghman: Josie Williams.
St. Mary: Claire Haas, Ashley Sullivan.
Community Christian Academy: Dailyn Cauley, Elizabeth Shaw, Olivia Carroll.
McCracken County: Addison Hart, Jenna Henshaw, Piper Mullinax, Caroline Sivills, Ellie Whiteside.
