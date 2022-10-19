On Tuesday night, the Lady Mustangs added to the dominating program’s list of accomplishments since the inception of McCracken County High School in 2013. With a 25-3, 25-11, 25-11 three-set sweep over Community Christian Academy, the Lady Mustangs earned their 10th consecutive district title and will return to the regional tournament with their eyes on the prize.

The Lady Mustangs wasted no time during the first set, only allowing their opponent Community Christian Academy to snag three points. However, it was not enough to come back from McCracken’s significant lead despite Elizabeth Shaw and Olivia Carroll commanding the CCA side of the court.

