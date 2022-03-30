McCracken County High School announced the hire of Jonathan Smith as the new head football coach in a press conference and meeting with the football team on Tuesday afternoon. Smith joined the Mustangs football program in 2021 as an assistant coach and takes over the head coach title after former coach Marc Clark took a head coaching job at Hopkinsville.
Smith comes into the head coaching position with a mindset of continuing the legacy within the McCracken County football program.
“I’m excited about everything that McCracken County has to offer,” Smith said. “We’ve got state-of-the-art facilities, we’ve got endless opportunities in terms of people throughout the program that are great people and want to see a sense of pride and community and football, and for me that’s what I strive for.”
As an assistant coach last season, Smith is familiar with the boys in the program and has built a relationship with a lot of them already, something that an outside hire wouldn’t have had right off the bat. He has the upper hand of already knowing the culture at McCracken County and what is to be expected from the football program.
Before joining the coaching staff at McCracken County, Smith was at the helm of the Paducah Tilghman football program for three years. In that time he held a record of 22-1, including three trips into post-season play.
In his reflection of being a head coach at Tilghman, to his opportunity now, he admits he wasn’t perfect as the Blue Tornado head coach and won’t be perfect this go around either.
But, he vowed to keep learning and growing and becoming the best coach he can be.
“The most important thing that I learned from round one to now, is the importance of efficient communication,” Smith said. “I think you have to be abundantly clear from the get-go what your expectations are, who the kinds of people are that you are looking for and what the standard of your program is going to be.”
Smith takes over the Mustang program after a 2-9 season in 2021 and has the task of bringing that record up and back to a winning record that McCracken County is used to seeing. Since McCracken County became a school in 2013, the football program has had just one season below .500 and that was last season. Every other season has consisted mostly of three or four losses with a season or two as an exception.
“My goal and my vision is to provide continuity,” Smith said. “I feel like for me, that’s non-negotiable, I think we have to be consistent in terms of how we do things, what we do, language what we use from the bottom up, and we’ve got to have loyalty to each other. I can’t overstate that enough, we have to know that it’s not about me, it’s about we and I think if we do that we have a good opportunity to make some noise.”
While Smith is excited about the upcoming season, his players are equally excited.
“I’m extremely excited, I didn’t get to spend as much time last year with coach Smith, he worked with the defense primarily, but I know that with the interactions I’ve had with him I know he’s a great man and a great leader of young men,” junior quarterback Pryor Lamb said. “I’m just extremely excited to see where he takes this program, not only this year but in the future.”
McCracken County will kick off their 2022 season against Smith’s former school, Paducah Tilghman, on August 20 at Tilghman.
The Mustangs will look to get back on track and reclaim the Rumble on the River trophy that the Blue Tornado snagged last season in a 35-27 win.
