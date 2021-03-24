The McCracken County girls basketball team is looking to do something that hasn’t been done in a long time.
“A county school hasn’t gotten to the regional championship game in 40 years. So this would be a major breakthrough for our county and our program,” Lady Mustangs head coach Scott Sivills told The Sun on Tuesday.
That dates back to when there were three high schools in the county — Heath, Lone Oak and Reidland — and Sivills is ready to put McCracken County in the spotlight in its eighth year of existence. With a berth in the First Region Tournament championship game on the line, the Lady Mustangs (14-7) will take on Calloway County (19-6) at 8 p.m. Thursday inside the CFSB Center at Murray State University.
With nary a senior on the roster and missing last year’s leading scorer in sophomore Destiny Thomas due to injury, Sivills is proud of what his team has accomplished thus far. He’s not content with just the region semifinal appearance, though.
“We’re a very young basketball team, and we have a premier player who’s been out all year with a knee injury. And for us to get this far without her being on the floor is a tribute to how our players have played all year,” he said. “It would be very good for our program to find a way to get there (the region finals).”
To get to the region finals, the Lady Mustangs will have to get past a Calloway team they defeated 65-42 during the regular season.
Eighth-grader Skylar Waller tallied 22 points in that game but was the only Lady Laker to score more than six points against McCracken’s strong defense.
Calloway was coming off a long break and was missing senior Elle Carson, who was out for an extended period with a broken collarbone, but head coach Valerie Waller said those don’t excuse away her team’s 25 turnovers in that game.
Waller is glad to have Carson back at 100% for the rematch against McCracken.
Carson came up clutch in Saturday’s region quarterfinal win over Carlisle County, making all 10 of her free throws in the fourth quarter as part of a perfect 12-for-12 showing at the foul line en route to finishing with 23 points.
“She’s a leader and has that senior experience, which makes a big difference for us,” Waller said of Carson. “She broke her collarbone and had to come back and play her way back into mental and physical shape in a short period of time. She’s the type of kid who does whatever she has to do to help her team, and she’s done that.”
With Carson back in the fold, the key for the Lady Lakers is to limit turnovers and mental letdowns and play with maximum effort to try to overcome their size disadvantage, Waller said. Personnel-wise, Waller is focused on trying to keep McCracken’s supporting cast outside of leading scorers Claire Johnson and Caroline Sivills from making too much of an impact.
“There’s Claire and Caroline, but their other players are who hurt us the most last time,” she said.
On the other side, Sivills said Skylar Waller and Carson are the ones the Lady Mustangs must key in on defensively.
“We must continue to play our defense that we’ve done in the past and continue to create turnovers off of our press,” he said. “You can’t let Skylar and Elle go off, because they can score 20-plus each if you allow them to. We’ll have something to put in to hopefully contain those two. We can’t let them get comfortable offensively.”
Sivills added that his team can’t afford to allow the Lady Lakers to shoot a bunch of free throws, as they were 15-of-18 from the line in their four-point win over Carlisle.
“We can’t put them on the free-throw line, because they did a very good job (against Carlisle) of scoring points when the clock was stopped. Down the stretch, they had to have those points to win,” he said.
Another key for McCracken is to avoid the foul trouble it experienced in Saturday’s quarterfinal win over Mayfield, when Caroline Sivills and Shymiya Daye were relegated to the bench early on with two fouls each. Johnson (24 points) and Mikee Buchanan (14 points, 14 rebounds) picked up the slack in that game, but Sivills is expecting more out of others in the semifinals.
“We have to have Caroline and Shymiya step up for us in this game, and our bench has to come in and give us some production as well,” he said.
Waller said she too is looking for production from her supporting cast outside of Carson and Skylar Waller. That group — Sunny Clark, Madison Futrell, Sayler Lowe, Addi Schumacher and others — has proven itself this year, though.
“What has impressed me throughout this season is how kids have stepped up,” Waller said. “That’s what we have to do to beat McCracken — we have to have kids step up.”
If the Lady Lakers do indeed advance past McCracken and into the regional finals, it would “mean a whole lot” for the program, Waller said.
“We’ve been in the semis three of the last six years, but we haven’t made it to the finals,” she said. “With the youth that we have (eight middle schoolers), and for Elle as a senior, it would be huge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.