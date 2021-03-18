Wrestlers from McCracken County, Calloway County and Caldwell County will compete in Semi-State this Saturday after placing in the top four in the individual regional tournament last Saturday at Union County.
McCracken County had four wrestlers that placed in the top four in their weight class that will move on to semi-state at Apollo High School in Owensboro.
Parker McKee in the 120-pound weight class went 2-1 in the tournament, defeating wrestlers from Trigg County and Paducah Tilghman to go to the championship match.
McKee lost to an undefeated wrestler from Union County, Trayce Eckman, by technical fall. Hunter Hawthorne (132 pounds) went 2-2 on the day and placed fourth. He was defeated in the third-place match by Union County’s Glenn Mayes.
Alex Schlei also placed fourth in the 170-pound weight class. He was defeated in the third-place match by Paducah Tilghman’s Christopher Mooney.
Colton Smallwood placed third in the 152-pound weight class and went 3-1 on the day.
Calloway County is sending four wrestlers to Semi-State.
Keaton Elliot placed second in the 138-pound class with his only defeat coming in the first-place match to Christian County’s Austin Grant Hall.
Nick Watters (182) and Timarian Bledsoe (195) both placed third in their respective weight classes.
Ethan Futrell placed fourth in the 152-pound weight class, going 2-2 on the day. His two losses came to David Conner of Paducah Tilghman and McCracken’s Smallwood.
Caldwell County will be sending seven wrestlers to the Semi-State tournament.
Colin Teutsch won the region in the 113-pound weight class. He defeated Union County’s Hunter Jenkins in the first-place match to win the title.
Riley Robertson (132 pounds), Dylan Walls (170) and Collin Walls (182) all placed second in their weight class in the tournament.
In the 120-pound weight class, Timothy Nichols placed third, going 3-1 on the day in defeating two Christian County opponents as well as a Hopkinsville wrestler in the consolation semifinals. Cofy Walls made the Semi-State for Caldwell County when he placed fourth in the 126-pound weight class. He defeated Petey Graham of Ohio County and Timmy Cannon of Trigg County.
