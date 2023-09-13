McCracken County’s soccer programs had plenty to celebrate on Tuesday night when they hosted Graves County in a girls and boys doubleheader. Both the Lady Mustangs and Mustangs shutout their Graves County opponents, starting out with a 5-0 game for the girls and a 10-0 mercy rule for the boys.

On top of the wins, both programs honored their plethora of seniors between games. The Lady Mustang boast a squad of five seniors and the Mustangs feature 10.

