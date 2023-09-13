McCracken County’s soccer programs had plenty to celebrate on Tuesday night when they hosted Graves County in a girls and boys doubleheader. Both the Lady Mustangs and Mustangs shutout their Graves County opponents, starting out with a 5-0 game for the girls and a 10-0 mercy rule for the boys.
On top of the wins, both programs honored their plethora of seniors between games. The Lady Mustang boast a squad of five seniors and the Mustangs feature 10.
Between the two games and 15 goals seven of them came from those celebrated seniors, all in the boys game.
The seniors honored include Taylor Boone, Natalie Cryts, Jordyn Fowler, Anna Gough and Addisyn Green for the Lady Mustangs and Reese Barnhill, Landon Grace, Jack Hazel, Nehemiah Ivey, Blake Jeffrey, Fernando Palacios, Grayson Parish, Andrew Record, Johnny Stevens and Hayden Stewart.
Lady Mustangs 5, Lady Eagles 0
Freshman Maddy Ledgerwood got things going for the Lady Mustangs, scoring the first two goals of the night, adding her 14th and 15th goals on the season. The goals came assisted by Katelyn Heider and Savannah McDowell.
The goals came after midway through the first half of play, making the first 20 minutes a defensive battle. McCracken County broke through at that 25 minute mark and didn’t look back.
Savannah McDowell added the third goal of the night with 2:03 left in the opening half with Heider adding her second assist. McDowell knocked in the 3-0 score from close quarters.
Much of the same occurred in the second half with the next goal coming at the 26:45 mark. Payton Ledgerwood sent a high arching ball from just outside the box, sailing just out of reach of the Graves keeper.
McCracken added their fifth and final goal of the night courtesy of Ashlyn Blackwell assisted by Maddy Ledgerwood with 11:17 left to play.
The Lady Mustangs improve to 10-0-2 on the season and will get ready to take on Paducah Tilghman on Thursday night. Graves County falls to 3-4 on the year and will look to take on Marshall County also on Thursday.
Mustangs 10, Eagles 0
The McCracken County Mustangs were able to put away the Graves County Eagles early, with a 10-0 mercy rule decision with 21:27 left on the clock.
Out of the 10 goals, seven of them came courtesy of the celebrated seniors. Johnny Stevens let one sail from a corner kick to get the Mustangs scoring going with 33:36 minutes on the clock.
Nehemiah Ivey would add his first of two goals on the night, assisted by Stevens just three minutes later. Fellow senior Jack Hazel added the third goal of the night and the 3-0 score.
The Mustangs continued their offensive dominance at the 22:35 mark when sophomore Nate Taylor score with the help of Mason Edwards. Senior Reese Barnhill added the fifth goal and Ivey added his second goal with 14:06 left in the opening half.
The remaining four goals came in the early minutes of the second half to close out the night early.
Just seconds into the half, Landon Grace struck for the seventh goal of the night before the Eagles knew what hit them. A few minutes later Grayson Parish, who usually spends his time in the net as McCracken’s keeper, scored his first career varsity goal after he way put in as striker for the early minutes of the second half.
Julian Warfield scored the ninth goal of the night as the Mustangs kept their foot on the gas on the offensive end of the field and Taylor added his second goal to close out the game 10-0.
McCracken County will take the rest of the week off to prepare to take on Notre Dame out of Cape Girardeau, MO next Tuesday before hosting the River Region Rumble starting on September 22. Graves County on the other hand will get back to work on Thursday night to travel to Marshall County.
