MADISONVILLE — Playing in its first meaningful game since June 14, 2019, Madisonville North Hopkins made its return to the softball diamond on Monday but fell 11-2 to McCracken County.
“We’re excited to be back on the diamond this year,” North head coach Whitney Barber said. “We knew McCracken would be a tough first opponent since they’re one of the best teams in the state. I thought we played hard, they just had more hits than us. They got runners on and they executed.”
Madisonville made it a ballgame in the sixth with a two-RBI double by pitcher Amber Osborne to make it 6-2 Lady Mustangs, but McCracken added five runs in the top of the seventh before shutting the door in the bottom of the frame to seal the game away.
McCracken got out in front with three runs in the first four innings. Despite Osborne struggling in the circle, her defense was able to bail her out of multiple jams — especially outfielders Annabelle Jones, Zoe Davis and Madisyn Johnson flashing the leather to help their pitcher out on multiple occasions.
Then McCracken’s Emma Watson hit a two-run home run that just barely cleared the fence in right-center field to make it 5-0 Lady Mustangs in the fifth. And in the sixth inning, a bad hop to short with two outs allowed McCracken to tally another run.
After North’s rally in the bottom of the sixth, Zoe Smithson hit a two-run bomb to left followed by an RBI triple by Bailey Watts that made it 9-2 McCracken. Watts scored on another two-run shot, this time off the bat of Ally Hutchins, and the Lady Maroons avoided the mercy rule to get out of the inning down by nine.
