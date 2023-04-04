Over the weekend, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs and Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado traveled to represent the First Region over the Bob Jones Classic in Huntsville, Alabama, before traveling to Florida to tackle teams from southern states.

The Lady Mustangs moved to an 11-0 record on Monday and will continue to push as the season continues. The offensive prowess of McCracken County has kept the team ahead against opponents so far in this young season under the guidance of Tony Hayden.

