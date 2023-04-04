Over the weekend, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs and Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado traveled to represent the First Region over the Bob Jones Classic in Huntsville, Alabama, before traveling to Florida to tackle teams from southern states.
The Lady Mustangs moved to an 11-0 record on Monday and will continue to push as the season continues. The offensive prowess of McCracken County has kept the team ahead against opponents so far in this young season under the guidance of Tony Hayden.
McCracken County 7, Huntsville (AL) 2
MCCRACKEN 1 0 4 2 X X X -- 7-10-0
HUNTSVILLE 0 1 1 0 X X X -- 2-4-1
WP: A. Leidecker; LP: S. Ulrich
2B: MCHS -- A. White, E. Shoulders
HR: MCHS --- R. Rodgers, M. Coburn
TB: MCHS -- M. Coburn 5, E. Shoulders 4, R. Rodgers 4, A. White 3, A. Leidecker 1, A. Hutchins 1
HBP: MCHS -- A. Leidecker
SF: MCHS -- A. Hutchins 2
SB: MCHS -- E. Shoulders, M. Coburn
McCracken County 4, Smyrna (TN) 3
MCCRACKEN 1 1 0 1 1 0 X -- 4-9-1
SMYRNA 1 0 1 0 1 0 X -- 3-5-4
WP: A. Hutchins; S: A. Hawes; LP: A. Nwogbo
2B: MCHS -- R. Rodgers, K. Walker
TB: MCHS -- R. Rodgers 5, E. Shoulders 2, K. Walker 2, M. Coburn 2, H. Holloway 1, I. Story 1
McCracken County 6, Hazel Green (AL) 4
MCCRACKEN 0 2 0 0 2 2 X -- 6-4-2
HAZEL GREEN 3 1 0 0 0 1 X -- 5-9-1
WP: A. Leidecker; LP: K. Hyatt
HR: MCHS -- A. White, H. Holloway
TB: MCHS -- H. Holloway 5, A. White 4, E. Shoulders 1
HBP: MCHS -- A. Hutchins, R. Rodgers
SB: MCHS -- A. Hutchins 2, E. Shoulders
McCracken County 4, Niceville (FL) 2
MCCRACKEN 0 1 0 1 0 2 0 -- 4-4-2
NICEVILLE 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 -- 2-3-1
WP: A. Hawes; LP: E. Sites
TB: MCHS -- A. White 2, H. Holloway 1, E. Shoulders 1
The Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado continues to rewrite history for the program, including trips on spring break that were once a dream for the school's softball team. The team sits with a 5-5 record under Mikey Myers and will look to push when returning home to regional and district play in the First Region next week.
Brighton (TN) 8, Paducah Tilghman 1
BRIGHTON 2 2 0 1 0 3 X -- 8-10-2
TILGHMAN 0 0 0 0 0 1 X -- 1-4-2
WP: L. Lawson; LP: R. Hartman
TB: PTHS -- G. Logsdon 1, Z. Burch 1, M. Smith 1, L. Wiley 1
Paducah Tilghman 7, Buckhorn (AL) 6
BUCKHORN 0 0 3 0 3 X X -- 6-7-3
TILGHMAN 3 04 0 X X X -- 7-9-4
WP: A. Romaine; LP: K. Young
TB: PTHS -- T. Parrish 2, C. McMinn 2, A. White 2, A. Romaine 1, A. Thomas 1, L. Wiley 1
SB: PTHS -- A. Romaine, A. White, M. Smith
Smyrna (TN) 9, Paducah Tilghman 3
TILGHMAN 2 1 0 0 X X X -- 3-7-3
SMYRNA 0 1 5 3 X X X -- 9-10-1
WP: R. Gray; LP: M. Bobbitt
TB: PTHS -- A. White 4, A. Thomas 2, C. McMinn 2, L. Wiley 1, G. Logsdon 1, A. Romaine 1
Westminster Christian (AL) 4, Paducah Tilghman 3
PT 1 2 0 0 X X X -- 3-8-1
WP: S. Mann; LP: R. Hartman
TB: PTHS -- A. White 2, R. Hartman 1, A. Thomas 1, C. McMinn 1, T. Parrish 1, Z. Burch 1, A. Romaine 1, L. Wiley 1
SB: PTHS -- R. Hartman, C. McMinn, A. Romaine
Paducah Tilghman 14, Franklin (OH) 9
TILGHMAN 1 0 3 5 3 0 2 -- 14-13-5
FRANKLIN 1 1 1 5 0 0 1 -- 9-9-2
WP: M. Bobbitt; LP: S. Gray
2B: PTHS -- G. Logsdon 2, R. Hartman, M. Bobbitt
3B: PTHS -- A. White, A. Thomas
TB: M. Bobbitt 6, A. White 4, G. Logsdon 4, A. Thomas 3, R. Hartman 2, T. Parrish 2, Z. Burch 1, L. Wiley 1, A. Romaine 1
HBP: PTHS -- A. Thomas, E. Brown
Paducah Tilghman 5, Rootstown (OH) 3
TILGHMAN 0 0 1 0 0 3 1 -- 5-6-3
ROOTSTOWN 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 -- 3-4-3
WP: M. Bobbitt; LP: K. Hammerschimdt
2B: PTHS -- R. Hartman, A. Thomas
TB: PTHS -- A. Thomas 3, R. Hartman 2, M. Bobbitt 1, T. Parrish 1, L. Wiley 1
SB: PTHS -- M. Boling 2, C. McMinn, E. Brown, M. Smith, A. Taylor, G. Logsdon, A. Thomas
