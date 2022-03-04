MURRAY — Thursday night’s semifinal game between McCracken County and Marshall County at CFSB Center was a nail-biter to say the least.
Two of the best teams in the region on the girls side battled it out for a spot in the championship game to take on Graves County. After much back-and-forth and dedication to the game from both sides, the Lady Mustangs came out on top 63-52, ending the Lady Marshals season with a 21-6 record.
It was a battle each and every quarter as each team took turns controlling different quarters. Claire Johnson and Mikee Buchanan made an emphasis on the first quarter by getting right to work nailing a pair of deep 3s to go up 6-0 just 30 seconds into the game. Jada Driver answered back quickly with a 3 of her own and Buchanan would match it with yet another three, making the first four buckets of the game shots from downtown.
McCracken County owned the first quarter 19-10 thanks to those early buckets and their always dangerous defense.
The second quarter was flipped on its head as the Lady Marshals zone defense made it difficult for McCracken to drive to the basket. What was a 21-12 ball game early in the second quarter in favor of the Lady Mustangs, quickly turned into a 23-21 ball game in for the Lady Marshals with Driver once again knocking down a 3-ball to take the lead at the 2:05 mark. McCracken kept their composure as the clock wound down, never letting the deficit overtake them by more than four points and ended the half down one, 26-25.
“We got stagnant, we didn’t move the ball well at times or get into the teeth of the defense,” McCracken County head coach Scott Sivills said on the second quarter struggle. “We set up for some wide open jumpers that we usually make and struggled scoring in that second quarter.”
Halftime gave the Lady Mustangs a chance to regroup and get focused once again on the task at hand, and they came out in the second half and did just that. They started the quarter much like they did the game, on a 9-0 run with another Buchanan three to go up 34-26 and caught the Marshall County defense off guard. The Lady Marshals didn’t waver though and made sure their opponents didn’t run off with the lead early in the quarter. With 3:47 remaining it was a 35-30 ball game, but several long balls by Destiny Thomas and Buchanan would get that lead to 47-36 to end the quarter.
“When you’ve got four kids in double figures you’ve got a chance to win basketball games,” Sivills said. “I thought Mikee Buchanan was huge all night making wide open threes and I thought Shymiya Daye’s big buckets down at the very end were huge.”
The final quarter of play was managed well by the Lady Mustangs, keeping composure and maintaining their lead through most of the final eight minutes. Marshall made things interesting when at the 3:35 mark they cut the deficit to just five points, 55-50, but they would only be able to knock down one more bucket. McCracken County on the other hand kept their foot down, taking on a 6-0 run to close out the game.
Those four double-digit scorers, Thomas, Buchanan, Daye and Johnson combined for 59 of the Lady Mustangs’ 63 total points. Thomas and Buchanan both led with 17 points, Daye followed with 15 and Johnson added 10 and Caroline Sivills rounded out the scoring with four of her own points.
Marshall County was led by the 21 points from Waller. Driver followed with 11, Halle Langhi added eight, Mia Teague put up seven, Laken Schroader added three and Chevelle Henson put up two.
McCracken County will play Graves County in the First Region Championship game on Saturday, March 5 at noon in the CFSB Center.
