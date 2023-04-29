Aaron McClung

Aaron McClung

 Photo provided

PRINCETON, Ky.- Caldwell County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Roach is pleased to announce Aaron McClung has been selected as the new Food Service and Federal Programs Director. McClung has spent more than 20 years in Caldwell County and is currently the principal at Caldwell County High School.

McClung has also been named the new head football coach for the Tigers’. McClung is no stranger to the Tiger football program as he was previously an assistant coach. With an extensive background spanning three decades in playing and coaching, the Tiger football program is in great hands.

