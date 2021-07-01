METROPOLIS, Ill. — After a one year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Metropolis Country Club hosted its annual Superman Couples Tournament this past weekend, and the turnout was great.
Sixty couples from four states showed up for a weekend of golf and fellowship. Hot, humid and breezy conditions didn’t dampen the atmosphere at all as everyone was glad to be “out and about” again.
Play was flighted after the first round on Saturday and the “contenders and pretenders” alike got down to business on Sunday.
When the smoke settled, locals Mallory McVey and Chase Korte laid claim to the low score for the weekend, with a blistering 19-under-par 123 to take the overall championship. In total, five flights were determined and the top five scores in each flight were paid. Flight results were:
• Championship flight: first place — McVey and Korte, 123; second place — Rob and Amy Newbill, 124; third place — Tracy Wilson and Carrie Paul, 126; fourth place — Jeff Fletcher and Jessica Stephens, 130; and fifth place — Justin and Chelsea Phillips, 130.
• “A” Flight: first place — JR and Lily Conkle, 129; second place — Bob and Cathy Gifford, 132; third place — Mickie and Jackie Jacobs, 133; fourth place — Mike Scott and Janet Alexander, 137; and fifth place — Greg and Julie Alles, 137.
• “B” Flight: first place — Mike Haden and Terris McClain, 142; second place — Tom and Chris White, 142; third place — Randy Eskridge and Emily Forthman, 143; fourth place — John and Janet Braddock, 143; and fifth place — Harry Curtis and Carisa Kline, 143.
• “C” Flight: first place — Tim and Cindy Bass, 148; second place — Anthony and Tracie Munger, 148; third place — John and Tammy Gamrat, 149; fourth place — Leon and Phyllis Crenshaw, 150; and fifth place — Tony Chamness and Kim Peppers, 151.
• “D” Flight: first place — James Burgette and Rita Ross, 151; second place — Galen and Beth Shelton, 152; third place — James Bass and Tammy Dodson, 155; fourth place — JR and Dana Boyette, 156; and fifth place — Jacob Collins and Abby Kaylor, 156.
Congratulations to all the winners, especially to Terris McClain, who “aced” MCC’s tough little hole 11. No. 11 is a short par 3 that slopes left to right and back to front with a “shelf” involved. Congrats, Terris. Also thanks go to the tourney’s primary sponsors Linwood Motors and Harrah’s.
