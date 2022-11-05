Kylie Miller wins KYPGA POY

Mayfield’s Kylie Miller snagged the Kentucky PGA Junior Tour Player of the Year Award in the Girls 9 and Under division. Miller follows in her sister Emlie’s footsteps, who won the award in 2021 and 2020.

 Photo courtesy of Jonathan Miller

The future is bright for Mayfield’s young golf standout Kylie Miller, who earned the Kentucky PGA Junior Tour Player of the Year Award in the Girls 9 and Under division.

At only eight years old, Miller has an incredible resume with three victories in eight starts on tour. However, her skill, talent, and runner-up finishes pushed her to the Player of the Year title. With receiving the award, Miller follows in her sister Emlie’s footsteps, who won Player of the Year in 2020 and 2021.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In