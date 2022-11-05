The future is bright for Mayfield’s young golf standout Kylie Miller, who earned the Kentucky PGA Junior Tour Player of the Year Award in the Girls 9 and Under division.
At only eight years old, Miller has an incredible resume with three victories in eight starts on tour. However, her skill, talent, and runner-up finishes pushed her to the Player of the Year title. With receiving the award, Miller follows in her sister Emlie’s footsteps, who won Player of the Year in 2020 and 2021.
“I’m super happy to win Player of the Year,” Miller said. “The competition this year was tough, so to come out on top is exciting. After Emlie beat me to Player of the Year the last couple of years, it was a big goal of mine at the start of the season to win this award.”
Her memorable year included qualifying in September for the 2023 Drive, Chip, & Putt National Finals. Miller became one of only 10 participants in the Nation to advance to the finals. Her overall score was 110 to beat the nearest competitor by 15 points. Additionally, Miller was the only competitor in Kentucky to move to the Drive, Chip, and Putt Finals.
“I’m so glad I was able to pull it off. The biggest excitement I got this year in golf was winning the Drive, Chip & Putt Regional in all three states to qualify for the opportunity to compete at Augusta next spring,” Miller said. “Winning the first two majors of the season was cool too. This off-season, I’m going to work on getting stronger and improve my chipping and putting.”
