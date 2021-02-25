MAYFIELD — Last spring, the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc across the nation, disrupting previously scheduled events of all varieties.
At the high school level, all spring sports were canceled, forcing seniors to hang the cleats up prematurely without the chance of a goodbye.
One factor of these cancellations that may have been lost in the commotion was student athletes’ chance to play for a college scholarship.
Luckily, for one Mayfield track and field athlete, the opportunity to compete at the next level didn’t escape her grasp.
Mayfield senior Kalaya Kenley signed her national letter of intent to further her academic and athletic career at Pfeiffer University in Misenheimer, North Carolina, on Tuesday morning.
Kenley has competed for the Cardinals in the 100- and 200-meter dashes over the last two seasons.
When asked about the opportunity to compete at the next level, Kenley said she’s appreciative and ready to get to work.
“(I’m excited) to get more experience and learn as a team,” Kenley said. “It’s been a great experience, and I love all of the support that I’ve been given.”
Following last season’s cancellation, Mayfield track and field coach Mike Rogers said he’s excited to see Kenley get the chance to compete before heading off next fall.
“It’s definitely a great thing for our other athletes to have a role model,” Rogers said. “What I really like about Kalaya is she’s feisty. We have similar personalities, she’s ultra competitive so I try to harness her at times and I think she does the same for me. I’m certainly glad that she’s back this year, it would have been a tragedy for her not to get to compete as a senior like so many other kids.
“We’re really excited for our new track and possibly getting to host the first track meet in Mayfield history.
We’re excited for Kalaya to get to run this season, and it certainly looks like we’re going to have a full season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.