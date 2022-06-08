As a staple in the Mayfield Cardinals baseball program, Ben Gloyd’s final season with his beloved team will be one that he often looks back and remembers fondly. On Monday, Gloyd received the outstanding Midway University/KHSAA 2022 Baseball Male Student-Athlete of the Year award.
“It’s an extremely big honor to receive this award my senior season,” Gloyd said. “This is a very prestigious award, and I’m grateful to have been nominated and selected as the Student-Athlete of the Year. Winning the District Tournament made it a great year for me and my teammates. And now receiving this award puts the icing on the top of my last year of high school baseball.”
Gloyd began his high school baseball career with Mayfield in 2017 as a seventh-grader and worked his way to the top. Gloyd finished his senior season in 26 games with 15 runs, 22 hits, 20 RBI, three doubles, one triple, one home run, and 13 walks.
“It has been an honor to coach such a well-rounded and gifted young man,” Mayfield head coach Richard Collins said. “Ever since Ben started playing for us in seventh grade, he possessed the work ethic and competitiveness to achieve whatever he set his mind to. He’s the kind of athlete you love to have on your team, who shows up early and stays late to get in extra work.”
On the mound, Gloyd shined for the Cardinals. In 50.2 innings pitched, the recent Mayfield graduate struck out 46 for a 3-5 record while allowing 56 hits, 59 runs (25 earned), and 25 walks for a 3.45 ERA on 861 pitches.
“I had a blast this season, and it was amazing to win a district championship,” Gloyd said. “I had never won a District Championship until this year, and it was the best feeling ever.”
The Mayfield Cardinals won the Third District tournament this season, defeating crosstown rival Graves County, 7-5. With five innings on the mound and three strikeouts, Gloyd earned the win that gave his team their first District title since 2016.
“He never complains and is a true leader both on and off the field. Ben was determined to play football at the next level and worked hard to get that chance while still giving 100% to his teammates during the baseball season,” Collins said.
“He never wavered from giving his all to baseball even though he had already signed to play football at Georgetown. That is the kind of kid Ben is. If he is going to do something, he will give you his all.”
Gloyd shined for the Mayfield football program as a multi-sport athlete and will continue his career at Georgetown this coming fall. Despite an injury, he played in four games for the prestigious program. He finished his final year on the field with three receptions for 93 yards, secured a fumble recovery, and had 15 tackles.
“If I could give any advice to the younger members of my team, it would be to work hard day in and day out and be the best teammate you can be,” Gloyd said. “I would also say not to take the practices, bus rides, and other minor details of the game for granted because before you know it, it’ll all end, and those will be the things you miss most.”
The recent Mayfield graduate was nominated for the award by his football coach, Joe Morris. Gloyd shone on and off the field, both athletically and academically. The former Cardinal also showed his heart and character while helping his community after the devastating Mayfield tornado in December.
“He was a Valedictorian and GSP Scholar, so he worked just as hard or even harder in the classroom,” Collins said. “Ben is the type of player every coach wants in their program. He is someone who possesses integrity, high character, hard work, heart, and leadership.”
