Ben Gloyd
School: Mayfield
Year: Junior
Position: WR/DB
Notable: In last week's thrilling 21-20 overtime win over the Murray Tigers at historic Ty Holland Stadium in Murray, Gloyd came away with two late-game plays to help his Mayfield Cardinals claim a pivotal Class 2A, District I win.
With 7:53 left in the fourth quarter, Gloyd came away with his second interception of the season when he sniffed out a pass from Tigers quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski.
In the extra period, Gloyd caught a 20-yard pass from Zane Cartwright for what wound up being the game-winning touchdown, and he'd finish with three catches and 25 yards.
Seven weeks into the 2020 football season, Gloyd is third on the Cardinals in tackles, tied for the lead in interceptions, and is second on the team in receptions and reception yardage.
Also considered for this week's award: Crittenden County's Caden McCalister, Graves County's Clint McKee, and Marshall County's Logan Reese.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.