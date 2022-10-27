With the 2022 Major League Baseball World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros looming, the umpiring crew was announced on Wednesday morning. Of the seven crew members, Mayfield-native Tripp Gibson will make his first on-field World Series appearance.

Gibson will be at second base during Game 1 on Friday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. Throughout the series, he will be with James Hoye, Dan Iassogna (Crew Chief), Jordan Baker, Lance Barksdale, Alan Porter, and Pat Hoberg.

