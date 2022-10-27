With the 2022 Major League Baseball World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros looming, the umpiring crew was announced on Wednesday morning. Of the seven crew members, Mayfield-native Tripp Gibson will make his first on-field World Series appearance.
Gibson will be at second base during Game 1 on Friday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. Throughout the series, he will be with James Hoye, Dan Iassogna (Crew Chief), Jordan Baker, Lance Barksdale, Alan Porter, and Pat Hoberg.
He will serve as the first base umpire in Game 2 of the series before being a reserve in the third game. After that, Gibson will have control of home plate in Game 4 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
Per Umpire Scorecards Analysis, Gibson is currently ranked No. 3 in accuracy behind the plate, giving fans excitement toward Game 4. In addition, the crew named for the World Series will be the youngest in recent years.
Previously, Gibson has served as a Major League umpire in three Wild Card series, three division series, and one league championship series, which came in 2021 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves and was a part of the World Series replay in 2017. In addition, he was a part of the crew that worked the National League Division Series between the Dodgers and San Diego Padres earlier this month.
Gibson works with UMPS Care Charities, which raised more than $47,000 for local tornado relief. Gibson assisted in helping with the cleanup of his hometown after the devastating tornado that struck last December. Recently, the charity and Gibson visited a children’s hospital in California during the NLDS this month.
His first Major League game was on July 8, 2013, at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona, and he was promoted to a full-time position as an MLB umpire in January 2015.
Full story to follow from The Paducah Sun after the World Series wraps up.
