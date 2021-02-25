MAYFIELD — It seems as though not a year goes by that the football program at Mayfield High School doesn’t send at least one student-athlete to strive at the next level both academically and athletically.
This offseason, the Cardinals say goodbye to four-year varsity running back Kylan Galbreath.
Galbreath will be attending Lindsey Wilson College next fall on a football scholarship.
During his time at Mayfield, Galbreath produced a multitude of dazzling plays on both sides of the ball while filling up the stat sheet.
In his career, Galbreath rushed for 2,827 yards on 405 carries with 30 touchdowns. Galbreath also hauled in 144 yards receiving on 17 catches with one touchdown.
On defense, Galbreath was just as much of a problem for opposing teams, recording 99 tackles and two interceptions.
Galbreath helped the Cardinals reach the state championship game during his first three seasons as Mayfield compiled a 47-7 from 2017-20.
For Galbreath, adding more hardware to the trophy case was a top priority in selecting a college.
“I’m not going to lie, it was a stressful process,” Galbreath said. “I came up to the school to talk to Coach Croft about it, but the final factor was competing for championships again. That’s my favorite part, I’ve got some unfinished business.”
Losing a player like Galbreath will definitely have its impact on Mayfield in the coming years, but the opportunity to send yet another athlete to the next level is always something coaches strive for.
“We’re just excited for Kylan,” Mayfield football head coach Joe Morris said. “We’re going to miss Kylan and all he’s done for us, not only what he’s done on the field but off the field as well. He’s been a leader on the field, off the field, in the locker room and in the weight room. He’s such a quality kid, he’s so respectful, and that’s attributed to his family. He’s a great kid that we’re going to miss.
“We’re excited for him, and he’s going to do great things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.