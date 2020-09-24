Name: Daniel Coles
School: Mayfield
Class: Junior
Position: WR/DB
Notes: In last Friday’s 24-14 win against crosstown rival Graves County, Coles was pivotal for the Cardinals. He came away with three catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns, and on defense snagged a key interception to help Mayfield comeback from a 14-0 deficit.
Coles now has eight catches for 173 yards and three touchdowns in two games this season, and is well on his way to becoming quarterback Zane Cartwright’s top deep option on Friday nights.
Others considered for this week’s award include Murray’s Charvelle McCallister, Murray’s Rowdy Sokolowski, Crittenden’s Xander Tabor, Paducah Tilghman’s Malachi Rider and McCracken County’s Hunter Bradley.
