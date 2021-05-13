MAYFIELD — Mayfield Cardinals basketball is sending another star to play at the next level.
Senior forward Deangelo Brooks signed his national letter of intent on Monday afternoon to continue his academic and athletic career at North Arkansas College in Harrison, Arkansas, next fall.
Brooks left his mark on the Mayfield basketball program following a successful three-year career.
Brooks compiled 654 total points and 360 rebounds over three seasons, helping Mayfield to two Third District championships, one First Region championship, two All “A” regional championships and one trip to the All “A” State Final Four. Following a senior season in which he averaged 12.9 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, Brooks and Cardinals head coach Payton Croft began to field offers from interested junior colleges.
With the spring winding down and decisions needing to be made, Brooks and Croft took a post-spring break trip to Arkansas, which proved to be the deciding factor.
“I made my decision after visiting North Arkansas a few weeks ago,” Brooks said. “I just felt like I was at home. I had a workout with them and a couple of tryouts and I just felt at home. Coaches and teammates were great on the visit, I felt like I was back here in Mayfield.”
Brooks is the first Cardinal to sign to play college basketball under second-year head coach Croft.
“D-Lo is heading to a great program with great coaches, and I couldn’t be more excited and proud for him and his family,” Croft said. “This is my first here at Mayfield, but we definitely plan on doing this more often with more kids.”
Croft said he hopes current and future Cardinals will see what Brooks — who went from a limited role player as a sophomore to leading the team as a junior and senior — has accomplished and use that as motivation to succeed.
“I always say that kids have to see other kids who are from where they’re from succeed,” Croft said. “Because that shows that it is possible, you just have to put the work in and trust the process. And D-Lo has put the work in and trusted the process, so hopefully this shows our younger guys that there are opportunities out there.”
