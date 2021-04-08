Mayfield Cardinal baseball returned to the win column on Thursday night, taking down the Livingston Central Cardinals 10-0 in five innings.
Freshman third baseman Ethan Kemp had a career day against Livingston Central, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and one single and scoring two runs.
First baseman Austin Ellis also showed out at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored.
Junior right hander Ben Gloyd picked up the win for the Cardinals, tossing five innings of one hit ball and striking out four batters.
Mayfield’s win was highlighted by a five-run bottom of the fourth fueled by a two-run double from junior centerfielder Charlie Sims.
The Cardinals will be back in action tomorrow as they hit the road for a doubleheader with the Dresden Lions.
2B: Darnall, Swindler, Gloyd, Sims, Ellis, E. Kemp, L. Kemp
TB: Ellis 4, E. Kemp 4, Swindler 3, Darnall 2, Gloyd 2, Sims 2, L. Kemp 2
HBP: E. Kemp
SB: Darnall, Collins, Gloyd, Simpson
E: E. Kemp
WP: Gloyd
