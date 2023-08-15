The Mayfield High School volleyball team started their season on a winning note Monday when they hosted the Marshall County Lady Marshals and pulled out the 3-0 sweep.

The first set was won 25-15. Senior Avery Nanney made multiple plays throughout the night for Mayfield, with multiple kills during the match. Although the final score seems one-sided, a closer look reveals some moments of high pressure and tension for both teams.

