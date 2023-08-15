The Mayfield High School volleyball team started their season on a winning note Monday when they hosted the Marshall County Lady Marshals and pulled out the 3-0 sweep.
The first set was won 25-15. Senior Avery Nanney made multiple plays throughout the night for Mayfield, with multiple kills during the match. Although the final score seems one-sided, a closer look reveals some moments of high pressure and tension for both teams.
During the second set, the score was tied up at 10 at one point, but Mayfield was able to go on a run and win the set 25-15.
The Lady Marshals got off to a hot start in the third set, opening with a 10-4 lead. A lot of back and forth with great plays from both sides, with some great plays by Marshall setter Ayla Holt. Mayfield was able to claw back during this set, tying the game at 16. Ultimately, the Lady Cardinals completed the late set comeback, winning 25-22. They ended the match 3-0 in favor of Mayfield.
The Lady Cardinals improve to 1-0 on the season and play again on Tuesday on the road against Carlisle County. Marshall County plays their home opener Graves County on Thursday night.
