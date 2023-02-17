Henson vs LC

Keely Henson drives to the basket in the Mayfield Lady Cardinals 41-28 win over the Livingston Central Lady cardinals. Mayfield finishes their regular season with a 16-9 record.

 BY JOSEPH "PEE WEE" PETTY For The Sun

On Thursday evening, the Mayfield Cardinals hosted Livingston Central to close out their regular seasons. Mayfield won both games in the doubleheader, with the Mayfield Lady Cardinals winning 41-28 and the Mayfield Cardinals winning 55-30. 

Mayfield Lady Cardinals defeat Livingston Central 41-28

