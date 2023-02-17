On Thursday evening, the Mayfield Cardinals hosted Livingston Central to close out their regular seasons. Mayfield won both games in the doubleheader, with the Mayfield Lady Cardinals winning 41-28 and the Mayfield Cardinals winning 55-30.
Mayfield Lady Cardinals defeat Livingston Central 41-28
After a quarter of play, the Mayfield Lady Cardinals held a 16-6 lead. The game got off to a slow start but Avery Creason came off the bench and helped add a spark with two made 3-pointers.
The second quarter was low scoring, but Mayfield was able to maintain their lead and went into halftime with a 23-12 lead.
Coming out of halftime, Mayfield struggled to rebound and score as they were outscored in the quarter 11-6. Lay Mayes made a deep three-point shot at the buzzer to help add some cushion to their lead heading into the fourth and final quarter.
Going into the final frame, Mayfield held a 39-23 lead. They were able to improve their rebounding in the quarter and outscored Livingston Central 11-5 in the quarter leading to their 41-28 victory.
Mayfield concludes their regular season with a 16-9 record and will be looking ahead to the district tournament where they will play Ballard Memorial at Mayfield on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
LC: V. Joiner 11, M. Downey 7, E. Ramage 3, A. Leahy 3, T. Leahy 2, M. Holman 2.
MAY: L. Mayes 15, S. Mandry 7, A. Creason 6, A. Smith 5, K. Henson 4, E. Morris 1, L. Feagin 1.
Mayfield Cardinals defeat Livingston Central 55-30
At the end of the first quarter, the Mayfield Cardinals held a commanding 21-7 lead. Sam Stone nearly outscored Livingston Central by himself, scoring seven of his team's first 11 points.
Mayfield opened the quarter with a three-point make from Owen Webb and Brayden Pate to force a Livingston Central timeout. Mayfield used the second quarter to continue to hold onto a big lead, heading into the locker room at halftime leading 43-12.
Mayfield was able to rest their starters in the second half, which could prove to be big for Mayfield with the district tournament coming next week and regionals to follow. Over the last few games, Mayfield has been able to show the depth that they hold as a team.
“We’re extremely deep,” head coach Payton Croft said. “We have some kids that may not be getting as many minutes as I even wish I could give them, but it’s part of it and kids have accepted roles and know what they have to do to make our team successful. In tournament time, you always have to have that deep bench.”
Mayfield finished their season with a 23-5 record during the regular season, including nine straight wins.
“It’s not something you set out for as a goal,” Croft said. “It’s just something that this group has made happen with the work that they’ve put in, they deserve the wins that they’ve gotten. I’m glad that they’ve experienced that regular season and all the success that we’ve had, but as I told them in the locker room, it’s time to flip that page because we’ve got a new season on our hands.”
They will await the winner of Graves County, Ballard Memorial to see who they will play in championship game of the district tournament on Thursday at Mayfield at 7:30 p.m.
LC: L. Wring 10, M. Hargrove 6, J. Turney 5, W. Orr 3, Z. Myers 3, R. Davidson 2, A. Zaim 1.
MAY: S. Stone 11, J. Watson 10, N. Fulton 8, D. Trease 7, B. Pate 6, O. Webb 6, K. Morton 3, B. Morris 2, D. Gammons 2.
