Nolan Fulton

Mayfield's Nolan Fulton gets the ball to the hoop in the Cardinals 46-43 win over Murray in the CFSB First Region semifinals on Saturday afternoon. 

 BY JOSEPH 'PEE WEE' PETTY | For The Sun

On Saturday afternoon, the boys CFSB First Region Tournament semifinal games were played with the Mayfield Cardinals and the Murray Tigers playing for the first spot in the championship game. The Cardinals won the game in overtime 46-43 to secure their spot in the championship on Sunday.

Sam Stone opened the scoring for the Cardinals, but after that each team would go scoreless for a few minutes. With under four minutes to play in the first quarter, Braydon Pate made a three-point shot and Nolan Fulton followed with an easy layup on the next possession. The Cardinals were leading 7-0 and forced a Tigers timeout. After that, Owen Webb made both of his three-point attempts for the Cardinals, giving them the 14-6 lead at the end of the opening quarter.

