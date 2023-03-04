On Saturday afternoon, the boys CFSB First Region Tournament semifinal games were played with the Mayfield Cardinals and the Murray Tigers playing for the first spot in the championship game. The Cardinals won the game in overtime 46-43 to secure their spot in the championship on Sunday.
Sam Stone opened the scoring for the Cardinals, but after that each team would go scoreless for a few minutes. With under four minutes to play in the first quarter, Braydon Pate made a three-point shot and Nolan Fulton followed with an easy layup on the next possession. The Cardinals were leading 7-0 and forced a Tigers timeout. After that, Owen Webb made both of his three-point attempts for the Cardinals, giving them the 14-6 lead at the end of the opening quarter.
The Tigers began the second quarter with made threes from Kobe Watson, Jeremiah Jones and Grant Whitaker on three straight possessions to take their first lead of the game 15-14 and force a Cardinals timeout. Murray extended their lead to six points until Brajone Dabney buried a three-point shot at the buzzer. After that, the Tigers led 24-21 at halftime. The Cardinals made three of their four three-point shot attempts in the first quarter, but the Dabney three was their lone attempt in the second quarter.
The third quarter saw the Cardinals tie the game twice to open play in the second half. With just over two minutes left in the quarter, Stone came up with a dunk to give the Cardinals their first lead of the second half. Whitaker made a shot at the buzzer and had the Tigers leading 34-28 when the quarter ended. The Tigers forced multiple turnovers to help preserve their lead.
“We were able to knock down a couple of outside shots early,” Croft said. “That got the floor spread for us. We had a couple of defensive assignments that we wanted to change and I think that bothered them a little bit. Our kids are just resilient. They’re not going yo quit, they’re not going to lay down. That’s just not in them. They’re Mayfield and they have big hearts.”
After missing time in the third quarter with foul trouble, Dabney scored four quick points for the Cardinals and had them trailing by just two. Whitaker put the Tigers back up by four before Nolan Fulton got it back to two points.
The Tigers then started to pass around and burn the clock. The Cardinals were able to trap Whitaker and force a Tigers timeout. Out of the timeout, Braden Morris came up with a steal for the Cardinals. Dabney ended up at the free throw line for the Cardinals where he went one-for-two and their deficit at one point.
Mayfield had to intentionally foul twice to put the Tigers in the bonus, the free throw was missed and Dabney came up with the rebound for the Cardinals. Payton Croft used a timeout to draw up a play for his team. Fulton missed the shot and Whitaker got the rebound with 15 seconds left. Whitaker went to the free throw line and missed it. The Cardinals had the ball back trailing by one still and Dabney drove to the basket and was fouled. Dabney missed the first and made the game to tie the score at 36-36 with eight seconds to play. The Tigers missed the potential game winning shot sending the game to overtime.
In overtime, each team exchanged opening baskets and had the scores tied 38-38. Fulton then went to the free throw line for the Cardinals and gave them a 40-38 lead. Stone went to the free throw line with 50 seconds left and put the Cardinals up by four-points. Whitaker responded with a made layup and cut it back to two-points. Coming out of a Tigers timeout they came up with a steal and Whitaker made a layup again to tie the score 42-42. Fulton answered with a layup to give the Cardinals the lead back. Whitaker took a trip to the free throw line and went one for two. Braydon Pate was intentionally fouled and made both to put the Cardinals up 46-43. Whitaker missed a deep three-point shot and the Cardinals held on to win 46-43.
The Cardinals starters were their only players to log points in the game and they played a lot of minutes.
“People say ‘You have to turn around and play tomorrow’,” Croft said. “You have to get to tomorrow. We’ll worry about tomorrow when tomorrow gets here, but in the meantime we have to get there first.”
The Tigers defeated the Cardinals in both matchups during the regular season, but the Cardinals were able to flip the script and secure their place in the championship.
Stone was named the CFSB Most Outstanding Player of the game.
The Cardinals will play the McCracken County Mustangs in the CFSB First Region Tournament championship game on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
MAY: S. Stone 11, B. Dabney 11, N. Fulton 10, B. Pate 8, O. Webb 6.
MUR: G. Whitaker 25, L. English 6, J. Jones 5, C. Wilson 4, K. Watson 3.
