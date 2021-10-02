Caldwell County football ranked No. 13 in the 2A division now sits at 4-3 after a 35-16 loss to the Mayfield Cardinals. The Cardinals currently ranked 2nd in the 2A division are still undefeated at 7-0. Both teams are currently ranked first in their district.
The Tigers won the toss but deferred to the second half. Just under three minutes later the Cardinals had moved the ball from the Tiger 35 yard line to 11 yards from goal. Kylan Galbreath completed the 11-yard run for the first touchdown of the night. After a miss on the extra point, the Cardinals were up 6-0.
After four unsuccessful downs, Mayfield had the ball back near the 39 yard line. Caldwell defensive lineman Landon Davis and Gus Fox put the squeeze on the Cardinal offense producing a fumble that forced the Cardinals to kick for a field goal. The field goal was no good and the score remained 6-0.
With two minutes left in the first quarter, a penalty for intentional grounding in the Tiger end zone resulted in a safety for the Cardinals making it a 8-0 ball game.
Isaiah Joiner recovered a fumble on the kick off to give the Tigers back possession at the 48 yard line. Logan Smiley ran the ball within the 14 yard line, but Jutarious Starks sack on quarterback Jack Stevens pushed the Tigers to the 25. The fourth down forced the Tigers to call in Blake Vivrette for the field goal. Vivrette’s field goal was good, putting the Tigers on the board, 8-3.
Isaac Stevenson and Kylan Gallbreath combined ran a total of 63 yards with 12 passing yards for a touchdown on the Cardinals next possession. Mayfield led 15-3 after the extra point.
Tiger Nation was roaring less than a minute later when Isiah Joiner made a 50-yard run off of the kick return, putting the Tigers just 35 yards from goal. Max Kramer took the pass from Jack Stevens running 35 yards for a Tiger touchdown, trimming the Cardinals lead back 15-8. Vivrette was sure footed once again making it, 15-9.
The Tigers had a chance to take the lead when a personal foul called on Mayfield during the field goal kick gave Caldwell a chance back at 1st down to run the ball for a touchdown. Caldwell gave up the field goal points, but wasn’t able to make it into the end zone.
Mayfield’s Daniel Coles put down a 45-yard run for the Cardinals around the 8:46 mark of the third quarter, adding to Mayfield’s 22-9 lead. With a minute left in the third quarter, Mayfield was one yard within the goal line.
Gabe Spalding made the final push into the goal. Mayfield now led 28-9. Mayfield opened the fourth quarter with Zane Cart’s pass to Isaac Stevenson scoring another touchdown for the Cardinals. The Tigers trailed 35-9.
Stevens found Kramer and Smiley with a combined total of 46 passing yards to put the Tigers within three from the goal. Jamus Carneyhan went the final three that trimmed the Cardinals lead back 35-15. Vivrette’s kick cut it 35-16.
With just 2:39 left in the game, the Cardinals opted to run the clock out to guarantee the win.
The Tigers host Fort Campbell next Friday night, while Mayfield hosts Ballard Memorial.
