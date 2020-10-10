MAYFIELD — Excitement flooded the air on Friday night as the Mayfield Cardinals hosted the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado in the 107th meeting of the second-longest rivalry in Kentucky high school football.
In what may have come as a shock to many, Mayfield bulldozed Tilghman 36-6 to capture its 15th straight victory over the Blue Tornado.
Mayfield senior running back Kylan Galbreath led the Cardinals’ rushing attack in the win, garnering 64 yards on 16 carries with two touchdowns.
The Cardinals ran all over the Blue Tornado defense, rushing for a total of 177 yards on 41 carries and scoring four of their five touchdowns on the ground.
“We grew up tonight,” Mayfield coach Joe Morris said. “We had a really good week of practice and we’ve been on our offensive line about doing the little things right. Tonight we were the most physical team, there’s no doubt about that.
"I’m proud of the way our running backs ran the ball, we had holes and we kept the pedal down. I’m very pleased with this bunch, this is a young group and I’ve said we were going to get better as the year goes along and I hope we can continue to get better because we’ll have to.”
Things got off to a shaky start for Tilghman (3-2) in the first quarter, as a deflected pass on third-and-long from freshman quarterback Jack James was intercepted by Galbreath, setting up an early scoring opportunity for the Cardinals.
With this advantage, Mayfield waltzed its way into the end zone to take a 7-0 lead at the 9:05 mark of the first quarter.
With nowhere to go but up, the Blue Tornado continued to go downhill as a turnover on downs on the next drive led to another Mayfield score, this time a 6-yard touchdown run by Trey Murrel, giving the Cardinals a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Down 14-0, Tilghman's miscues continued on the ensuing kickoff, as a muffed return would end up in the Cardinals’ hands.
The Blue Tornado’s defense would manage to get a much needed stop following the turnover as an interception on the 2-yard line by Kamari Coleman gave the ball right back to Tilghman.
But the Blue Tornado were forced to punt and things went from bad to worse, as Mayfield’s Daniel Coles returned the kick 40 yards for another score to put the Cardinals ahead 21-0.
Another rushing touchdown just before the end of the quarter by Mayfield running back Tre Barnes would extend the Cardinals’ lead to 28-0 at the half.
Out of the break, the Tilghman offense continued its struggles as the Blue Tornado would trade three-and-outs with the Cardinals.
On the Blue Tornado’s next series, another turnover would prove costly as James fumbled on his own 5-yard line leading to a recovery by Mayfield’s Derek Stewart, all but ending Tilghman’s chance at a second half comeback.
The Cardinals’ next touchdown, a 4-yard run by Galbreath, and a successful two-point conversion would move the score to 36-0 and force a running clock for the remainder of the contest.
The Tilghman offense persevered late to finally break through for its first points of the night, as Brian Thomas took a pass from James 51 yards to the end zone to make things 36-6 midway through the fourth quarter.
Following the Blue Tornado’s only points, the Cardinals would successfully run out the clock as Mayfield captured the win, moving them to 4-1 on the season.
Paducah Tilghman 0 0 0 6 - 6
Mayfield 14 14 8 0 - 36
SCORING
M: Kylan Galbreath 2 run (Lincoln Suiter kick), 9:05 1Q
M: Trey Murrell 6 run (Lincoln Suiter kick), 2:06 1Q
M: Daniel Coles 40 punt return (Lincoln Suiter kick), 10:54 2Q
M: Tre Barnes 6 run (Lincoln Suiter kick), 38.4 2Q
M: Kylan Galbreath 4 run (Two-point conversion is good), 5:48 3Q
PT: Brian Thomas 51 pass from James (PAT is no good), 5:21 4Q
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING— Paducah Tilghman, Barner 6-56, Rider 7-12, Marshall 4-11, Sabbs 3-10, Thomas 1-7, McMullen 2-(minus 7), James 1-(minus 13). Mayfield, Galbreath 16-64, Barnes 9-61, Murrell 8-34, Starks 6-21, Dabney 2-(minus 3).
PASSING—Paducah Tilghman, James 6-17-1-67. Mayfield, Cartwright 6-12-2-88.
RECEIVING—Paducah Tilghman, Thomas 3-62, Marshall 1-4, McMullen 2-1. Mayfield, Gloyd 2-47, Stevenson 3-28, Topp 1-13.
