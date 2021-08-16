The Mayfield Lady Cardinals got off on the right foot in their season opener against Livingston Central on Monday night, defeating the visiting Lady Cardinals in three consecutive sets, 25-10, 25-9, 25-23.
In the first set, the Lady Cards set the tone, jumping out to a quick 6-0 lead behind consistent serving from junior Kiya Jones.
With a commanding 8-1 lead, Livingston took its first timeout of the match.
Following the break, the Lady Cards continued to fire away as they soared to an easy 25-10 first set win.
Things would continue to trend in Mayfield’s direction in the second set as the Lady Cardinals secured a 25-9 victory.
Down 2-0, Livingston refused to go away quietly in the third set, trading points with Mayfield.
Despite their best effort to mount a comeback, the visiting Lady Cards fell in the third set to Mayfield, 25-23.
Livingston will return to action Tuesday night as they hit the road to take on Carlisle County at 6:00 p.m.
Mayfield will also be in action on Tuesday night, taking on Community Christian Academy at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.