High School football games across the state of Kentucky went on with just minor time delays as the concern of extreme heat loomed. A showdown between the Mayfield Cardinals and visiting Hopkinsville Tigers resulted in a thrashing at War Memorial Stadium to the tune of a 59-6 Cardinal win.
A Friday night game between Mayfield and Hoptown has been a regular occurrence as of late, as the two teams have met now six times in the last seven years and and 14 times on KHSAA record. That matchup has officially come to an end between the two programs as Hopkinsville will merge teams with Christian County next season in preparation for the two schools consolidating.
Mayfield was efficient from start to finish, turning far more possessions into points on the board than the contrary.
Among the eight touchdowns for Mayfield on the night, two stood out above the rest as milestones for one young Cardinal. Freshman Josiah England brought home two kick-off returns for 80-plus yard touchdowns in the second half as big momentum builders on top of an already momentous night.
His first score came in the opening play of the second half on the return. The 80-plus yard return was his first varsity TD, one he will not soon forget.
“I’m feeling pretty good,” England said. “It was my first touchdown in a varsity game, so it feels good. This was just a good win for our team and it’s what we’ve been working toward every week.”
Adding his second varsity score after Hoptown scored their first and only TD of the game, put the Cardinals up 59-6 for the final score of the night.
“Josiah is going to be a special player here,” Mayfield head coach Joe Morris said. “He’s playing behind some good running backs so hopefully he’s learning from them. When he gets the ball in his hands and makes it down field he’s just hard to tackle.”
On the night the Cardinals collected 227 yards of total offense, 70 on the ground and 157 in the air. For the Tigers the tables were turned; it was Hoptowns run game that tallied 110 yards and added just one yard in the air for 111 total yards.
Helping England rack up the score for the Cardinals was a pair of touchdowns for Xavier Biggers to start off the game followed by one from Malik Kirby, another from JuJu Starks, Carter Morris on a forced fumble and recovery and Mak Hoover.
For Hopkinsville, it was Rashad Moore who scored the lone TD for the Tigers. It came after a rush attack led by Devin Coleman, Tristin Dillard and was capped off by Moore.
Hopkinsville will look to bounce back from the loss next week when they take on their rivals and soon to be teammates the Christian County Colonels. For Mayfield, it will be a longstanding rivalry game against Paducah Tilghman.
