High School football games across the state of Kentucky went on with just minor time delays as the concern of extreme heat loomed. A showdown between the Mayfield Cardinals and visiting Hopkinsville Tigers resulted in a thrashing at War Memorial Stadium to the tune of a 59-6 Cardinal win.

A Friday night game between Mayfield and Hoptown has been a regular occurrence as of late, as the two teams have met now six times in the last seven years and and 14 times on KHSAA record. That matchup has officially come to an end between the two programs as Hopkinsville will merge teams with Christian County next season in preparation for the two schools consolidating.

