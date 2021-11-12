Since 1998, the Mayfield Cardinals have beaten the Murray Tigers 25 of the last 27 meetings on the football field. It wasn’t until Nov. 27 of last year that the Tigers broke their losing streak in a triple overtime thriller in the second round of the 2A playoffs. The Tigers walked away from that game with the 28-21 win. Since then Murray has gone on to beat the Mayfield powerhouse one more time, just a few weeks ago.
Well, the second round playoff game that a lot of people were hoping for, will again take place between the two teams, and the Cardinals will look to get their revenge over the Tigers for the last two games tonight at 7 p.m. at Mayfield High School.
Two of the last three games between the Tigers and Cardinals weren’t decided until after regulation. Oct. 23, 2020 went into a single overtime period where Mayfield came out on top 21-20 and almost a month later came the triple overtime playoff game where Murray came out on top. Most recently in the 2021 regular season, Murray came out on top with an incredible last two minute effort to come back from behind, score twice and win 25-21.
“It’s been three great games and they’ve (Murray) come out on top for two of them,” Mayfield head coach Joe Morris said. “The bottom line is when we get into the red zone we need to capitalize, they stopped us on fourth and one in the red zone last year, we had it first and goal on the nine this year to go up two scores and we just couldn’t do it.”
Playoff games are a different beast, Mayfield holds the top seed in the 2A bracket which matched them up against Ballard Memorial, a team that didn’t present much of a challenge for the Cardinals. Mayfield ran away with the 60-0 win, but chances are a win won’t come that easily against the Tigers.
Against Murray, the Cardinals have been held short of their average yardage in the last three games facing off. Last year’s playoff match-up, Mayfield was held to just 94 passing yards and 137 rushing yards when they averaged 134 passing yards and 153 rushing. This season’s game Mayfield competed statistically near par. The Cardinals have averaged 165 passing yards and 156 rushing yards and in the loss to Murray on the 22, Mayfield put up 142 passing yards and 145 rushing.
“Last time we played them they controlled the clock, they had 54 offensive plays to our 41, they had the ball more than we did and that’s what they wanted,” Morris said. “They are going to do that, we know they are, they are a good football team.”
As for any game and any sport, winning is going to come down to who is the most locked in mentally. Any coach will tell their team that they need to be focused on the game well before they step on the field, especially in playoff situations. Morris is no different. He believes that the talent and focus that his team has towards their upcoming game can be the difference in winning this go around.
“I think our guys have been focused, but can we stay focused for 48 minutes? I think we can! We are going to go out there and give it our shot,” Morris said.
