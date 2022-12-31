MURRAY — On Friday afternoon, the Murray Bank Christmas Classic wrapped up with the championship game between the Mayfield Lady Cardinals and the Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado at David Taylor Gymnasium in Murray High School. With freshman Lay Mayes leading the way, the Lady Cardinals claimed the championship with a 55-38 victory over Tilghman.
Mayes, who was unstoppable against Paducah Tilghman, led all scorers with 27 points, nine coming from 3-point field goals. For her performance, she was named to the All-Tournament team along with Paducah Tilghman senior Diamond Gray.
The first quarter kicked off with Paducah Tilghman winning the tip-off with Dasia Garland tossing the ball to Gray. However, the Lady Cardinals quickly stole the ball away as freshman Myiesha Smith went to pass toward Quiniyah Shumpert, handing it over to Mayes for a 2-0 layup in the first minute of play.
The Lady Blue Tornado gained one back with a successful free throw by Jayla Reed, making it 2-1. However, the one-point difference did not last as Addaley Smith made it 4-1 with a field goal at the 6:40 mark. A minute later, Mayfield moved to 6-1 before Myiesha Smith pulled away from the pack and made it 6-3 with a layup.
With less than five minutes left in the quarter, Mayfield led 11-3 over the Blue Tornado. Tilghman added two more on the board but still trailed behind the Lady Cardinals despite Gray and Myiesha Smith commanding the court against Mayes and Addaley Smith.
Heading into the second quarter, Mayes had tallied seven points, her Mayfield team leading 13-11. During the quarter, the Lady Blue Tornado struggled with making opportunistic shots as Mayfield continued controlling the court with a locked-down defense.
Mayfield outscored Paducah Tilghman 14-5 before halftime, taking a hefty 27-16 lead with Mayes tallying 16 points, five coming from the free-throw line. Tilghman’s Gray led her team with six points at halftime.
The second half began with Mayfield continuing where they left off in the second quarter as Mayes made two back-to-back 3-point shots. Keely Henson, Smith, and Skylar Mandry added to Mayfield’s lead with a combined eight points in the third quarter.
Despite being down by double digits in the second half, Paducah Tilghman’s Smith continued to pressure Mayfield and Mayes in the third quarter. The Lady Blue Tornado posted six points in the quarter with missed opportunities at the free-throw line. However, a 3-pointer by Shumpert brought back high energy to Tilghman’s bench and fan section.
The fourth quarter highlighted Tilghman’s talent as the Blue Lady Tornado loomed behind Mayfield. With 16 points in the quarter, Tilghman cut down on Mayfield’s lead. However, foul trouble on both sides of the court eventually pushed the Lady Cardinals closer to victory, winning the championship contest.
ALL TOURNAMENT TEAM: Diamond Gray, Lay Mayes
MAYFIELD 55, PADUCAH TILGHMAN 38
MAYFIELD 13 14 16 12 — 55
MAYFIELD: L. Mayes 27, A. Smith 11, S. Mandry 7, L. Feagin 7, K. Henson 3. FIELD GOALS: 12 (L. Mayes 6, A. Smith 5, S. Mandry). 3-POINTERS: 4 (L. Mayes 3, K. Henson). FREE THROW: 11/20. RECORD: 7-2.
TILGHMAN: M. Smith 11, D. Gray 9, D. Garland 8, Q. Shumpert 5, J. Reed 3, C. Roberts 2. FIELD GOALS: 11 (D. Gray 3, D. Garland 3, M. Smith 3, C. Roberts, J. Reed). 3-POINTERS: 2 (M. Smith, Q. Shumpert). FREE THROWS: 10/17. RECORD: 7-2.
Follow Chelsea Ladd for local high school sports updates and live game tweets at @chelseabrooke on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.