MURRAY — On Friday afternoon, the Murray Bank Christmas Classic wrapped up with the championship game between the Mayfield Lady Cardinals and the Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado at David Taylor Gymnasium in Murray High School. With freshman Lay Mayes leading the way, the Lady Cardinals claimed the championship with a 55-38 victory over Tilghman.

Mayes, who was unstoppable against Paducah Tilghman, led all scorers with 27 points, nine coming from 3-point field goals. For her performance, she was named to the All-Tournament team along with Paducah Tilghman senior Diamond Gray.

