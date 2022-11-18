The Mayfield Cardinals defeated the Metcalfe County Hornets 28-0 in the regional championship on Friday night as part of the Class 2A state playoffs.
Despite a perfect 12-0 record for the Hornets, the Cardinals defended their own unblemished record by shutting down the visitors on the defensive side of the ball.
The best starting field position Mayfield allowed all game was at the 36-yard line and the Hornets only managed to get past the 50-yard line one time.
“What won the ballgame was our defense,” Mayfield head coach Joe Morris said. “We kept them pinned back and that was part of our defense and special teams.”
On the offensive side, Mayfield did show some struggles, especially in the run game as they only managed 75 yards on the ground. Through the air however, they put up 185 yards.
The Cardinals scored a touchdown in each quarter, two of those were rushing touchdowns by Jutarious Starks. Starks was the team’s leading rusher with 63 yards on 15 carries.
The other two touchdowns were a rushing touchdown by Ian Williams and a receiving touchdown by Isaac Stevenson. Stevenson was the teams leading receiver with five catches for 107 yards.
Coach Morris wants to see his offense improve heading into next week’s final four matchup against Lexington Christian (9-4), who defeated Owensboro Catholic 33-27. Mayfield will host the final four game at War Memorial Stadium.
“Offensively, we stalled way too much,” Morris said. “We’ve got to be more consistent on the offensive side of the ball if we’re going to win this thing.”
The game was full of penalties, totaling 25; 13 by Mayfield and 12 by Metcalfe County.
“We got to cut out those penalties,” Morris said.
He said that he wants his defense to keep playing well as Lexington Christian favors the throwing game more than anyone they have faced all season.
With the win, Mayfield is just one win away from returning to the state championship, a game they haven’t seen since their 34-31 loss to Somerset in 2019.
“We’re supposed to win games like this around here, regional championship games,” Morris said. “Playing November football here at War Memorial, we’re in a final four again. We get to practice Thanksgiving week, that was one of our goals. It’s always fun to practice Thanksgiving Day and play the day after.”
The Cardinals certainly know they still have work to do to achieve their end goal and will not be overlooking Lexington Christian in the final four.
