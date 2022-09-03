An all-out battle between Paducah Tilghman and Mayfield High Schools ensued at War Memorial Stadium on Friday night. A rivalry older than most of the fans in the stadium made for an exciting night of football, with the Cardinals ultimately pulling out their 17th straight win.
It was a game of steady defense all night long as multiple plays resulted in punts on fourth down or forced field goals, on both sides of the ball.
Mayfield got on the board first courtesy of JuJu Starks on a breakaway 29-yard run up the right side of the field. They took the 7-0 lead with 9:05 left in the first quarter, making their mark on the game.
“It’s special to beat a team like Paducah Tilghman,” Mayfield head coach Joe Morris said. “They are the defending 3A runner-up, had most of their team back, we knew they were going to have a great team. In the end they played a great game and we played a great game and I’m sure we are all going to take a couple of days to heal up.”
Tilghman took their second possession but were halted from any forward progress due to costly penalties. This forced their second possession with a fourth an out to punt the ball away to their opponents.
The Blue Tornado defense held their own the remainder of the first quarter, keeping the Cardinals to their lone seven points.
Coming out in the second quarter was where their offensive tenacity paid off. Over the course of several plays and gaining solid ground throughout the possession, the Blue Tornado were able to get points on the board. Malachi Rider marched his way into the end zone on a short 2-yard carry but the PAT would hit the upright, leaving Tilghman down 7-6 with 10:36 to go in the first half.
Penalty flags flew throughout the evening benifiting and hurting both teams in major ways. Several penalties on the Tilghman defense games the Cardinals forward momentum into the red zone but the Blue Tornado defense recovered to keep their oppoents out of the end zone.
Mayfield would be forced to go for the field goal which Lincoln Suiter nailed, making it a 10-6 ball game with 6:48 to go in the opening half.
Tilghman, determined to not go into the locker room behind, moved their way up the field as the clock wound down. Rider once again made his mark on the game when he scored his second touchdown of the night, a 4-yard sprint followed by a successful 2-point conversion from Jack James to Shemari Thomas to make it a 14-10 game at halftime in favor of the Blue Tornado.
Defense was once again the name of the game as Mayfield was held to another field goal coming out of halftime. Suiter sent another ball through the uprights from 36 yards to make the game 14-13.
Momentum began to change when Mayfield’s Isaac Stevenson snagged the ball out of the air on a James pass for an interception on their own 30 yard line. This game the Cardinals the ball with 8:22 left in the game but still anyone’s game.
The Blue Tornado defense wouldn’t let Mayfield advance much more than that though as they forced a 4th and 6 situation with 4:55 to go. This gave Suiter yet another chance to make his move.
A 33-yard field goal by Suiter gave the Cardinals the 16-14 lead with just 4:44 left in the game and Mayfield started to feel the victory within reach.
“Their red zone defense was very good, we’ve got to be better in the red zone,” Morris said . “We had a few too many field goals instead of getting that ball in the end zone but a win is a win, especially against a team as good as Tilghman.”
Tilghman found themselves in a 4th and 1 situation at the 50 yard line but an offensive line push for the first down wouldn’t convert, putting the ball back in the Cardinals hand with 3:05 to go.
It appeared that Mayfield would once again be held to punt it away on the opposing 45-yard line on 4th and 15 when a costly personal foul on Tilghman turned that long play into a first down for the Cardinals. From there they would take a knee to run the clock but preserve their possession to end the game victorious.
Both teams played fairly evenly throughout the night. The Cardinals had 227 total yards of offense while the Blue Tornado had 237. Mayfield had 120 passing yards compared to just 59 for Tilghman.
Rider controlled 135 yards on 31 carries for the Blue Tornado and JuJu Starks had 111 rushing yards on 19 carries.
This was the 17th straight win for Mayfield over Tilghman. The last time Tilghman won this rivalry game was 2005 in an 18-15 decision.
The Cardinals will be on the road at McCracken County (0-3) next week while Tilghman travels to South Warren on September 16 after their bye week.
