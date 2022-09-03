An all-out battle between Paducah Tilghman and Mayfield High Schools ensued at War Memorial Stadium on Friday night. A rivalry older than most of the fans in the stadium made for an exciting night of football, with the Cardinals ultimately pulling out their 17th straight win.

It was a game of steady defense all night long as multiple plays resulted in punts on fourth down or forced field goals, on both sides of the ball.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In