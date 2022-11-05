Zane Cartwright

Mayfield quarterback Zane Cartwright surveys the field and cocks his arm back for a deep ball down field. Cartwright was a perfect 5-for-5 for 80 passing yards in the Cardinals 43-22 win on Friday night.

 BY JARED JENSEN/The Sun

The Mayfield Cardinals kept their playoff journey alive after defeating Todd County Central 43-22 on Friday night in the first round of the 2022 KHSAA Class 2A State Football Playoffs. Friday night’s win improves the Cardinals season to 11-0, just where they want to be.

“We are 11 and 0, right where we want to be and we will be back here next week,” Mayfield head coach Joe Morris said.

