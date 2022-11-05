The Mayfield Cardinals kept their playoff journey alive after defeating Todd County Central 43-22 on Friday night in the first round of the 2022 KHSAA Class 2A State Football Playoffs. Friday night’s win improves the Cardinals season to 11-0, just where they want to be.
“We are 11 and 0, right where we want to be and we will be back here next week,” Mayfield head coach Joe Morris said.
Mayfield started out the night doing what they do best, making quick defensive stops and turning around on offense to score on minimal plays. The first score came on just the third play of the drive on a 3-yard rushing TD courtesy of Ian Williams right up the middle.
Later in the quarter Ben Hite on a 29-yard touchdown reception with 2:27 left in the opening quarter. A missed snap on the PAT attempt made the score 13-0 with the quarter coming to a close.
The scoring wasn’t done though as the Mayfield defense overpowered their opponents. Michael Hughes batted down a Rebel pass attempt which he returned for a pick-six from 25 yards out. A successful two-point conversion bumped the lead up to 21-0 with 1:33 left in the first quarter.
Mayfields defense stayed strong, keeping their opponents scoreless through the remainder of the opening half, forcing either three and out situations or turnovers on downs.
The Cardinals were able to kick the deficit up to 36-0 before halftime thanks to a 15-yard TD run from Caden Morris and a 19-yard run from Mehki Dumas followed by a successful two-point conversion with 3:33 left to play in the half.
“I thought we came our ready to play,” Morris said. “At 36-0 they came out and gave us a couple of plays that we weren’t necessarily prepared for as well as we should have, but overall our defense played great and got us a pick-six and some good stops.”
The second half was where the Rebels found their scoring opportunities, although the Mayfield defense didn’t make it easy. The first score came on a 10-yard run after a strong kickoff return gave the visitor some momentum. Jamarion Smith was the contributor of the touchdown as the big linebacker/running back powered his way into the end zone. A successful two-point conversion from quarterback Nate Reding made it a 36-8 score with 4:32 remaining in the third quarter.
Mayfield quickly answered back, making it 43-8 for their final score of the night when Reggie Dowell made his way to the end zone on a 31-yard run with 6:54 remaining in the game.
Smith added another score for the Rebels from 14 yards out to make it a 43-16 score after he also ran in a successful two-point conversion. The visitors defense stepped up big time and capitalized on a muffed snap which turned into a turnover and touchdown for Todd County with 3:05 left for the final score of the night 43-22.
Quarterback Zane Cartwright threw a perfect 5-for-5 game for 80 yards while only playing in the first half of the game. The Mayfield offense put up 279 total yards, 199 from rushing plays and 80 from passing plays. On the over side of the ball Todd County Central had 208 total yards, 188 rushing yards and 20 passing.
As the top seed in the on their side of the bracket, the Cardinals will host next weeks contest which will be against a familiar foe, the Murray Tigers. Murray was able to stay alive with a narrow 27-21 win over Butler County.
