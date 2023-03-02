On Wednesday evening, the Mayfield Cardinals and the Hickman County Falcons faced off in the first round of the boys CFSB First Region Tournament. It came down to the wire as free throws ultimately led to the Cardinals 42-40 win to advance in the tournament.
The Cardinals opened the game shooting technical free throws but missed both. The first quarter was competitive with each team holding leads and neither team leading by more than three points. The Falcons held the lead at the end of the quarter 10-8.
Mayfield started the second quarter with a pair of made three-point shots. After that, the Falcons took the lead back 17-15. The Cardinals then responded by taking a 21-17 lead. Eli Prince hit a three at the buzzer for the Falcons to make the halftime score 21-20 with the Cardinals leading.
The Cardinals began the third quarter by building on their lead, going up 24-19. Hickman County would battle back though, and regain the lead 25-24. Brayden Pate sank a deep three to put the Cardinals back on top 27-25. Mayfield would hold the lead through the end of the quarter and led 29-25 heading into the final eight minutes of play.
Pate scored the first five points for the Cardinals in the fourth quarter to put them up 34-27. The Cardinals would then go cold from the field and have the game back within a point.
With the Cardinals leading by just two points and under a minute and a half to play, the Falcons started intentionally fouling. Pate went to the free throw line and put the Cardinals up by four-points. Prince then drilled a contested three and had it back down to a point with 39 seconds left. The Cardinals were able to get stops when they needed it and make their free throws to hang on and win 42-40.
“Things didn’t go our way as far as making shots,” head coach Payton Croft said. “We missed a ton of shots. I was proud of our guys for not folding, hanging in there and getting a win. At this time of year, survive and advance.”
The Cardinals never led by more than five points, but were still able to pull out the win.
“Little things,” Croft said. “Fouling a three-point shooter, giving up an and one, not being able to come up with a rebound and them getting a loose ball and coming up with a put back. There were a ton of chances for us to extend the lead to seven, eight, nine and when it came time to do that, someone made a big play for them, or we missed a bunny inside. The ball didn’t quite bounce our way.”
Pate was named the CFSB Most Outstanding Player of the game.
The Cardinals advance to the CFSB First Region Tournament semifinal where they will face off against the Murray High Tigers on Friday Saturday with a scheduled 2:30 p.m. tip.
MAY: B. Pate 13, S. Stone 8, B. Dabney 7, D. Treas 6, D. Gammons 4, N. Fulton 3, O. Webb 1.
HC: E. Prince 23, D. Burgdolf 11, W. McClanahan 4, A. Newton-Byasse 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.