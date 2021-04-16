The Associated Press has released its 2020 Kentucky high school football all-state teams and much like in seasons past, both Mayfield and Graves County are well represented.
Despite missing out on first and second team honors, two players from each school were named to the Honorable Mention list.
At Mayfield, junior wide receiver Ben Gloyd and senior defensive lineman Tre Arnold.
And at Graves County, junior running back Clint McKee and senior offensive lineman Briar Buzanis.
Gloyd and McKee each had solid showings in their junior seasons as they improved in multiple areas from 2019 to 2020.
Gloyd racked up 256 yards receiving on 17 catches, scoring three touchdowns.
In addition to his offensive accolades, Gloyd also tied with teammate Kylan Galbreath for most interceptions with two picks while also recording 43 total tackles.
McKee had a breakout season for the Eagles, leading class 5A in rushing attempts (280), total yards (1,765) and yards per game (176).
In 10 games, McKee rushed for a class 5A second-best 23 touchdowns while also hauling in 246 yards receiving on 13 receptions with two touchdowns.
Arnold capped off a stellar career at Mayfield with 35 tackles in nine games, while Buzanis turned two solid seasons on the offensive line at Graves into a college career as he’s signed on to play for Bethel University next fall.
