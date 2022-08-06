Ask a high school coach or parent of a high school student-athlete, putting a child through high school sports isn’t cheap. The majority of high school sports teams will put on fundraisers throughout the year in an effort to raise money for team travel, equipment, jerseys and much more. For the Mayfield High School boys and girls golf programs, those fundraisers were about to get underway for the 2022 golf season.
The team was looking for people to sponsor holes at the Mayfield-Graves Country Club. Those interested would pick a hole to sponsor, and then pay the dollar amount that represented the hole. A sponsor for hole 17 for example would pay $17.
Parents and student-athletes alike posted this fundraiser on a variety of social media platforms, in hopes of spreading the word and earning money for the season. Nobody affiliated with Mayfield golf ever imagined the word spreading to thousands of people across the country.
Ryan French, one of the founders of the Firepit Foundation and owner of a twitter handle dedicated to telling stories of golfers (@acaseofthegolf1), heard about this fundraising effort and wanted to help out.
“I was tagged in a tweet by Pam Stallings who I have had a connection with through my son and I figured I would just sponsor all of the holes,” French said. “I hadn’t know about the Mayfield tornado, but quickly realized that a lot of money in the community has gone towards tornado relief.”
From there the tweet was shared on his Twitter page and his golf community took over from there. Everything from umbrellas to shoes to balls to club covers to almost anything golf related imaginable was quickly offered up as donations.
“Nobody on our team was directly impacted by the tornado and I was quick to tell Ryan this,” Mayfield head coach Sarah Dunn said. “But he said your sport is a positive in your community and your community was impacted and your community likes seeing positive things and that’s why we want to help.”
Mayfield’s golf program boasts 17 student-athletes across both boys and girls teams, one of the larger programs in the First Region, and with a large roster, comes large needs. French and The Firepit Foundation donated 13 bags needed to help out the team and the large number of other donations will not only make a positive impact on this season’s roster, but rosters for years to come.
And while equipment that is needed for an average golf tournament is great, equipment to help improve their individual athletes game is equally as important.
“All of this stuff is greatly appreciated and all of our kids are super grateful, but I’m also looking forward to getting some chipping nets,” Dunn said. “Most of the time all we have money for is golf shirts, which are super important, but getting things like chipping nets will help us improve our golf game because we are a young team.”
This young team has already started to make their mark on the 2022 golf season. The boys have played in two tournaments and are looking to improve each time they play. The girls finished fourth as a team in Hopkinsville and stuck close to McCracken and beat Murray, schools that have steady strong golf teams.
“We are fortunate to have a lot of kids that want to play, and even more fortunate to have a girls team,” Dunn said. “Most schools around here have female golfers, but don’t have a full team, so we are excited to be in the mix of the team talk.”
With donations that have already come and others yet to arrive, the Mayfield golf teams look to continue and make their mark, but more importantly are just glad to get out and play the sport they love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.